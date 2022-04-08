Edgar Wright, Scott Stuber Among Five Additions to British Film Institute Board of Governors

Edgar Wright and Scott Stuber are among five new additions to the British Film Institute’s board of governors.

Unveiled Friday, the Last Night in Soho writer/director and Netflix’s head of global film are joined by Number 9 Films co-founder and Carol producer Elizabeth Karlsen, Electronic Arts executive vp and chief operating officer Laura Miele and experienced board advisor Monica Chadha, who has advised organizations, including the International Union of Cinemas. Each new member serves a term of four years, starting in May.

The new governors join a board — overseen by BFI chair and founder of the Vue cinema chain Tim Richards, who worked with U.K. authorities on the recruitment process — that includes Michael Birshan, Idris Elba, Gerry Fox, Jay Hunt, Robin Saunders, Andrew Smith, Phil Stokes and Nell Whitley. Recruitment for new BFI governors to represent Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales is reportedly now underway, with the BFI claiming that the completion of the board was an “important milestone” as it looks to transform into a “dynamic digital first organization,” with a new executive team led by chief executive Ben Roberts.

“I am honored to be welcoming five new incredibly talented industry professionals to the BFI board of governors,” said Richards. “These highly respected leaders will be joining a world-class board that is a testament to the BFI and its vision under CEO Ben Roberts’ direction. Their knowledge and experience across film, television, games, technology and business, combined with that of our existing governors, will be invaluable to the BFI and the industry as a whole. I very much look forward to welcoming them to the BFI and working together.”