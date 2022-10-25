Abortion Anthology ‘Give Me An A,’ Marie Alice Wolfszahn’s ‘Mother Superior’ Among Brooklyn Horror Film Festival Jury Prize Winners (Exclusive)

Director Marie Alice Wolfszahn’s Mother Superior has taken best feature in the main competition at the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival with the abortion-focused anthology Give Me An A garnering the Gold Audience Award during the seventh edition of the festival.

Other main competition jury prize winners at BHFF, which ran from Oct. 13-20 with events held in Williamsburg and Prospect Park, included Wolfszahn for best director, Megalomaniac’s Eline Schumacher for best performance and a special jury mention for the Paolo Strippoli-directed Flowing.

The main competition jury, which was comprised of filmmaker Zach Clark, HuffPost Senior Culture Editor Candice Frederick and author Kate Robertson, lauded Mother Superior — a directorial debut from the Austrian Wolfszahn — as “a thoughtfully crafted folk story exploring the völkisch occult with a captivating aesthetic indebted to the gothic tradition and tight editing, each frame carefully considered.”

The director thanked the jury for the honor, noting that she feels “very humbled to be recognized among such an incredible selection” of films and directors before adding that the award “goes to my powerhouse team and cast” for “their inspiration, passion, sweat and determination.”

The Gold Audience Award went to Give Me An A directors Natasha Halevi, Meg Swertlow, Bonnie Discepolo, Danin Jacquay, Annie Bond, Sarah Kopkin, Monica Moore-Suryiage, Caitlin Hargraves, Megan Rosati, Hannah Alline, Avital Ash, Mary C. Russell, Valerie Finkel, Kelly Nygaard, Loren Escandon and Francesca Maldonado.

“This is so meaningful to our team because this film is really all about the audience and creating a space for discussion with an audience,” the film’s executive producer and director Halevi said. “We hope people really see this as a different type of film that’s made for conversation more than anything. We really did want to put the audience first, and this makes it seem like we maybe did that! Hope everyone who sees this is inspired to talk to more people about women’s reproductive rights and to go vote!”

The anthology series, which explores abortion through 15 short films in response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, was one of the festival’s more star-packed entries with Alyssa Milano, Virginia Madsen, Gina Torres, Milana Vayntrub, Jennifer Holland, Sean Gunn, Molly C. Quinn, Jason George and Jackie Tohn, among others in the shorts’ various casts.

The film held a special event screening at the horror fest followed by a panel with lead creative producer and Halevi, segment directors Monica Moore-Suriyage and Loren Escandon, actor Sean Gunn and Planned Parenthood Senior Director of News Kate Smith. All proceeds from the screening were donated to the New York Abortion Access Fund.

Directors Natasha Halevi, Monica Moore-Suriyage, Loren Escandon and moderator Fantastic Frankey’Give Me An A’ post-screening panel.

The jury for this year’s Head Trip Features competition, which was comprised of IFC Films Manager of Acquisitions and Productions Adam Koehler, Swallowed director Carter Smith, and actor, writer and filmmaker Christine Nyland, selected Kristoffer Borgli’s Sick of Myself as best feature with Falcon Lake‘s Charlotte Le Bon honored with best director.

For the BHFF Shorts section, juried by Hellbender co-writer, co-director and star Zelda Adams, co-host of the Certified Forgotten Podcast Matthew Monagle and Daughter director Corey Deshon, Fredrik S. Hana’s From.Beyond was honored as best short, Tistblebu helmer Simon Matthew Valentine as best director and the Special Jury Award went to Tiffany Kimmel’s Everybody Goes to the Hospital.

This year’s Brooklyn Horror Festival featured the program sections Nightmare Fuel, Head Trip, Home Invasion, and Slayed along with sold-out short blocks. The Cannes screened supernatural coming-of-age feature Falcon Lake served as the centerpiece and Lorcan Finnegan’s Eva Green-starrer Nocebo as the opening night film with Prime Video’s Run Sweetheart Run among its 2022 lineup.

The full list of winners follows.

Main Competition

BEST FEATURE

Mother Superior

BEST DIRECTOR

Marie Alice Wolfszahn, Mother Superior

BEST PERFORMANCE

Eline Schumacher, Megalomaniac

SPECIAL JURY MENTION

Flowing

Head Trip Features

BEST FEATURE

Sick of Myself

BEST DIRECTOR

Charlotte Le Bon, Falcone Lake

BEST PERFORMANCE

Kristine Kujath Thorp, Sick of Myself

BEST CAST

Old Flame

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Kristof Brandl, Falcon Lake

SPECIAL JURY MENTION

Jethica

Shorts

BEST SHORT

From.Beyond

BEST DIRECTOR

Simon Matthew Valentine, Tistlebu

BEST PERFORMANCE

Adriana Bakker, Darker

BEST WRITING

Nathan Ginter, The Businessman

BEST EDITING

Fredrik S. Hana, From.Beyond

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Jordan Holtane, Everbody Goes to the Hospital

Jordan T. Parrott, Chaperone

BEST SOUND DESIGN

Bryan M. Ferguson and Paul Preston, Red Room

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Jade Harris, Baby Fever

SPECIAL JURY AWARD

Everybody Goes to the Hospital

Audience Awards

GOLD AUDIENCE AWARD

Give Me An A

SILVER AUDIENCE AWARD

Summoners

BRONZE AUDIENCE AWARD

The Weird Kidz

A previous version of this story misidentified the festival name. It is the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival, not Brooklyn Film Festival.