British Independent Film Awards International Feature, Documentary Longlists Unveiled

The international and documentary longlists have been unveiled for this year’s British Independent Film Awards.
14 films — 10 of which were directed or co-directed by women and non-binary filmmakers — have made the preliminary round in the best documentary category, while 19 features are longlisted for best international independent feature. Six of these international titles are from the U.S./Canada, one from Japan and the remainder from Europe. Nine are directed by women. Among the two lists are Julia Ducournau’s Palme d’Or winner Titane, Paolo Sorrentino’s Venice-bowing Netflix title The Hand of God and the Oscar-nominated Sound of Metal.
The final list of nominations will be revealed on Nov. 3, with the winners ceremony — now back to a physical event after last year’s virtual affair — taking place on Dec. 5.
Best international independent film
A Chiara
Compartment No. 6
Drive My Car
First Cow
Flee
Great Freedom
The Hand Of God
Hive
Hope
Paris, 13th District
Petite Maman
Pleasure Ninja
Red Rocket
Shiva Baby
Souad
Sound Of Metal
Summer Of Soul
Titane
Zola
Best documentary
Bank Job
Cow
Dying To Divorce
El Father Plays Himself
Finding Jack Charlton
Hostile
I Am Belmaya
Keyboard Fantasies
Misha And The Wolves
Poly Styrene: I Am A Cliché
The Real Charlie Chaplin
Rebel Dykes
Sisters With Transistors
The Story Of Looking
