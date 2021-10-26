British Independent Film Awards International Feature, Documentary Longlists Unveiled

The international and documentary longlists have been unveiled for this year’s British Independent Film Awards.

14 films — 10 of which were directed or co-directed by women and non-binary filmmakers — have made the preliminary round in the best documentary category, while 19 features are longlisted for best international independent feature. Six of these international titles are from the U.S./Canada, one from Japan and the remainder from Europe. Nine are directed by women. Among the two lists are Julia Ducournau’s Palme d’Or winner Titane, Paolo Sorrentino’s Venice-bowing Netflix title The Hand of God and the Oscar-nominated Sound of Metal.

The final list of nominations will be revealed on Nov. 3, with the winners ceremony — now back to a physical event after last year’s virtual affair — taking place on Dec. 5.

Best international independent film

A Chiara

Compartment No. 6

Drive My Car

First Cow

Flee

Great Freedom

The Hand Of God

Hive

Hope

Paris, 13th District

Petite Maman

Pleasure Ninja

Red Rocket

Shiva Baby

Souad

Sound Of Metal

Summer Of Soul

Titane

Zola

Best documentary

Bank Job

Cow

Dying To Divorce

El Father Plays Himself

Finding Jack Charlton

Hostile

I Am Belmaya

Keyboard Fantasies

Misha And The Wolves

Poly Styrene: I Am A Cliché

The Real Charlie Chaplin

Rebel Dykes

Sisters With Transistors

The Story Of Looking