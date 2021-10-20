British Independent Film Awards 2021 New Talent Longlists Unveiled

A total of 31 films have been longlisted in the emerging talent categories for the 2021 British Independent Film Awards, best known as the BIFAs.

Across four different categories, 13 first-time directors, 20 first-time writers, 16 breakthrough producers and 16 new performers were recognized, with names including Jude Hill, the young lead from Kenneth Branagh’s Oscar-tipped Belfast, and Prano Bailey-Bond, whose directorial debut Censor first bowed in Sundance.

The 39 longlisted filmmakers will be invited to join BIFA’s Springboard scheme, a program of continuing professional development, peer-to-peer support, mentoring, networking and skills development aimed to nurture emerging talent so they can they build on the success of their first features.

The final list of nominations will be revealed on Nov. 3, with the winners ceremony — now back to a physical event after last year’s virtual affair — taking place on Dec. 5.

The longlisted new talent categories are as follows:

The Douglas Hickox award (best debut director)

Aleem Khan, After Love

Matt Chambers, The Bike Thief

Prano Bailey-Bond, Censor

Jonathan Butterell, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Sonita Gale, Hostile

Jack Clough, People Just Do Nothing: Big In Japan

Reggie Yates, Pirates

Celeste Bell, Poly Styrene: I Am A Cliché [also directed by Paul Sng]

Corinna Faith, The Power

Charlotte Colbert, She Will

Camille Griffin, Silent Night

Marley Morrison, Sweetheart

Cathy Brady, Wildfire

Best debut screenwriter

Aleem Khan, After Love

Tom Palmer, Tom Stourton, All My Friends Hate Me

Matt Chambers, The Bike Thief

Colum Eastwood, Black Medicine

Prano Bailey-Bond, Censor [also written by Anthony Fletcher]

Richard Bean, Clive Coleman, The Duke

Tom Macrae, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Steve Stamp, Allan Mustafa, People Just Do Nothing: Big In Japan

Reggie Yates, Pirates

Corinna Faith, The Power

Charlotte Colbert, Kitty Percy, She Will

Camille Griffin, Silent Night

James Webber, Sorority

Marley Morrison, Sweetheart

Matt Redd, The Toll

Cathy Brady, Wildfire

Breakthrough producer

Tom Palmer, All My Friends Hate Me

Pk Fellowes, Sophia Gibber, The Bike Thief [also produced By Lene Bausager]

Annika Ranin, Jasmin Morrison, Boarders

Hester Ruoff, Boiling Point [also produced by Bart Ruspoli]

Dominic Tighe, Bull [also produced By Leonora Darby, Sarah Gabriel, Marc Goldberg, Mark Lane]

Helen Jones, Censor

Katie Hodgkin, Martyrs Lane [also produced By Christine Alderson]

Tim Sealey, People Just Do Nothing: Big In Japan [also produced by Claire Jones]

Rob Watson, The Power [also produced by Matthew James Wilkinson]

Martyn Robertson, Louise Storrie, Ride The Wave

Jessica Malik, She Will [also produced by Bob Last]

Clive Patterson, Sing, Freetown

Michelle Antoniades, Sweetheart

Breakthrough Performance

Ariana Bodorová, Ali & Ava

Tom Stourton, All My Friends Hate Me

Jude Hill, Belfast

Lauryn Ajufo, Boiling Point

Max Harwood, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Tom Prior, Firebird

Ellora Torchia, In The Earth

Hannah Douglas, Lapwing

Kiera Thompson, Martyrs Lane

Daniel Lamont, Nowhere Special

Tallulah Greive, Our Ladies

Elliot Edusah, Pirates

Jordan Peters, Pirates

Reda Elazouar, Pirates

Rose Williams, The Power

Nell Barlow, Sweetheart