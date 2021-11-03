British Independent Film Awards: ‘Belfast,’ ‘Boiling Point’ Lead Nominations

- Share this article on Facebook
A star-studded Oscar-tipped drama written and directed by a five-time Academy Award nominee and a low-budget under-the-radar film from a second-time feature director are in joint pole position going into the 2021 British Independent Film Awards.
Belfast, Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical ode to his home city in 1969 during the Troubles, and Boiling Point, Philip Barantini’s one-shot adrenaline-fuelled drama based on his own experiences working in a restaurant, have landed 11 nominations each for this year’s BIFA awards.
Unveiled Wednesday morning, Belfast earned nominations in the performance categories for Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench, Ciarán Hinds and its young lead star Jude Hill, with seven nods across the craft shortlists. Boiling Point, meanwhile, amassed best British independent film, best director and breakthrough producer nominations, performance nods for Stephen Graham, Ray Panthaki, Vinette Robinson and Lauren Ajufo, and four nominations in the craft categories.
Elsewhere, first-time features After Love by Aleem Khan and Censor from Prano Bailey-Bond tied with Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir Part II with nine nominations each, Khan becoming the only debut filmmaker this year to be shortlisted for best British independent film. After Love was one of three nominations for Shaheen Baig in the best casting category.
Also among the 2021 nominees are Ruth Wilson (True Things) for best actress and Riz Ahmed (Encounter), Jude Law (The Nest) and James Norton (Nowhere Special) for best actor.
Heralding the start of awards season in Britain, the in-person BIFA ceremony is being held on Dec. 5, with the host, juries and recipient of the Richard Harris Award for contributions to British cinema set to be announced soon. The craft winners, however, will be unveiled on Nov. 19.
See the full list of nominees below.
Best British Independent Film
After Love
Ali & Ava
Boiling Point
The Nest
The Souvenir Part II
Best Director
Philip Barantini, Boiling Point
Clio Barnard, Ali & Ava
Sean Durkin, The Nest
Joanna Hogg, The Souvenir Part II
Aleem Khan, After Love
Best Actress
Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Carrie Coon, The Nest
Claire Rushbrook, Ali & Ava
Joanna Scanlan, After Love
Ruth Wilson, True Things
Best Actor
Riz Ahmed, Encounter
Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava
Stephen Graham, Boiling Point
Jude Law, The Nest
James Norton, Nowhere Special
Best Supporting Actress
Judi Dench, Belfast
Jo Hartley, Sweetheart
Nathalie Richard, After Love
Vinette Robinson, Boiling Point
Tilda Swinton, The Souvenir Part II
Best Supporting Actor
Talid Ariss, After Love
Richard Ayoade, The Souvenir Part II
Lucian-River Chauhan, Encounter
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Ray Panthaki, Boiling Point
The Douglas Hickox Award
(Best Debut Director)
Prano Bailey-Bond, Censor
Celeste Bell, Poly Styrene: I Am A Cliché [Also Directed By Paul Sng]
Cathy Brady, Wildfire
Aleem Khan, After Love
Marley Morrison, Sweetheart
Best Screenplay
Clio Barnard, Ali & Ava
Terence Davies, Benediction
Sean Durkin, The Nest
Joanna Hogg, The Souvenir Part II
Aleem Khan, After Love
Breakthrough Producer
Michelle Antoniades, Sweetheart
Helen Jones, Censor
Jessica Malik, She Will [Also Produced By Bob Last]
Hester Ruoff, Boiling Point [Also Produced By Bart Ruspoli]
Rob Watson, The Power [Also Produced By Matthew James Wilkinson]
Best Debut Screenwriter
Prano Bailey-Bond, Censor [Also Written By Anthony Fletcher]
Cathy Brady, Wildfire
Aleem Khan, After Love
Marley Morrison, Sweetheart
Reggie Yates, Pirates
The Raindance Discovery Award
Bank, Job Daniel Edelstyn, Hilary Powell, Christopher Hird
The Bike Thief, Matt Chambers, Pk Fellowes, Sophia Gibber, Lene Bausager
I Am Belmaya, Sue Carpenter, Christopher Hird
Poly Styrene: I Am A Cliché, Paul Sng, Celeste Bell, Zoë Howe, Rebecca Mark-Lawson, Matthew Silverman, Daria Nitsche
Rebel Dykes, Harri Shanahan, Siân A. Williams, Siobhan Fahey
Best British Short Film
Egúngún (Masquerade)
Femme
Night Of The Living Dread
Play It Safe
Precious Hair & Beauty
Best International Independent Film
Compartment No. 6
First Cow
Flee
Petite Maman
Pleasure
Best Casting
Shaheen Baig, After Love
Shaheen Baig, Ali & Ava
Shaheen Baig, Pirates
Lucy Bevan, Emily Brockmann, Belfast
Carolyn Mcleod, Boiling Point
Best Cinematography
Mátyás Erdély, The Nest
Magdalena Kowalczyk, Cow
Matthew Lewis, Boiling Point
Annika Summerson, Censor
Haris Zambarloukos, Belfast
Best Costume Design
Michael O’Connor, The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain
Grace Snell, The Souvenir Part II
Guy Speranza, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
Annie Symons, Benediction
Charlotte Walter, Belfast
Best Music
Iain Cooke, Pirates
Connie Farr, Harry Escott, Ali & Ava
Jed Kurzel, Encounter
Clint Mansell, In The Earth
Van Morrison, Belfast
Best Effects
Steven Bray, Mike Knights, Dashcam
Gary Brown, István Molnár, Dan Martin, Censor
Rupert Davies, The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain
Best Editing
Helle Le Fevre, The Souvenir Part II
Rebecca Lloyd, Jacob Schulsinger, Nicolas Chaudeurge, Cow
Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, Belfast
Mark Towns, Censor
Ben Wheatley, In The Earth
Best Make-Up & Hair
Siobhan Harper-Ryan, The Souvenir Part II
Vickie Lang, Kristyan Mallett, Donald Mcinnes, The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain
Ruth Pease, Censor
Nadia Stacey, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
Wakana Yoshihara, Belfast
Best Production Design
Jim Clay, Belfast
Stéphane Collonge, The Souvenir Part II
Suzie Davies, The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain
Aimee Meek, Boiling Point
Paulina Rzeszowska, Censor
Best Sound
Nicolas Becker, Cyril Holtz, Linda Forsen, Cow
James Drake, Boiling Point
Tim Harrison, Jamie Roden, Adele Fletcher, Censor
Martin Pavey, In The Earth
Andrew Stirk, Paul Davies, Morgan Muse, Bernard O’reilly, Julian Howarth, Encounter
