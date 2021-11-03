British Independent Film Awards: ‘Belfast,’ ‘Boiling Point’ Lead Nominations

A star-studded Oscar-tipped drama written and directed by a five-time Academy Award nominee and a low-budget under-the-radar film from a second-time feature director are in joint pole position going into the 2021 British Independent Film Awards.

Belfast, Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical ode to his home city in 1969 during the Troubles, and Boiling Point, Philip Barantini’s one-shot adrenaline-fuelled drama based on his own experiences working in a restaurant, have landed 11 nominations each for this year’s BIFA awards.

Unveiled Wednesday morning, Belfast earned nominations in the performance categories for Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench, Ciarán Hinds and its young lead star Jude Hill, with seven nods across the craft shortlists. Boiling Point, meanwhile, amassed best British independent film, best director and breakthrough producer nominations, performance nods for Stephen Graham, Ray Panthaki, Vinette Robinson and Lauren Ajufo, and four nominations in the craft categories.

Elsewhere, first-time features After Love by Aleem Khan and Censor from Prano Bailey-Bond tied with Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir Part II with nine nominations each, Khan becoming the only debut filmmaker this year to be shortlisted for best British independent film. After Love was one of three nominations for Shaheen Baig in the best casting category.

Also among the 2021 nominees are Ruth Wilson (True Things) for best actress and Riz Ahmed (Encounter), Jude Law (The Nest) and James Norton (Nowhere Special) for best actor.

Heralding the start of awards season in Britain, the in-person BIFA ceremony is being held on Dec. 5, with the host, juries and recipient of the Richard Harris Award for contributions to British cinema set to be announced soon. The craft winners, however, will be unveiled on Nov. 19.

See the full list of nominees below.

Best British Independent Film

After Love

Ali & Ava

Boiling Point

The Nest

The Souvenir Part II

Best Director

Philip Barantini, Boiling Point

Clio Barnard, Ali & Ava

Sean Durkin, The Nest

Joanna Hogg, The Souvenir Part II

Aleem Khan, After Love

Best Actress

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Carrie Coon, The Nest

Claire Rushbrook, Ali & Ava

Joanna Scanlan, After Love

Ruth Wilson, True Things

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed, Encounter

Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava

Stephen Graham, Boiling Point

Jude Law, The Nest

James Norton, Nowhere Special

Best Supporting Actress

Judi Dench, Belfast

Jo Hartley, Sweetheart

Nathalie Richard, After Love

Vinette Robinson, Boiling Point

Tilda Swinton, The Souvenir Part II

Best Supporting Actor

Talid Ariss, After Love

Richard Ayoade, The Souvenir Part II

Lucian-River Chauhan, Encounter

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Ray Panthaki, Boiling Point

The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director)

Prano Bailey-Bond, Censor

Celeste Bell, Poly Styrene: I Am A Cliché [Also Directed By Paul Sng]

Cathy Brady, Wildfire

Aleem Khan, After Love

Marley Morrison, Sweetheart

Best Screenplay

Clio Barnard, Ali & Ava

Terence Davies, Benediction

Sean Durkin, The Nest

Joanna Hogg, The Souvenir Part II

Aleem Khan, After Love

Breakthrough Producer

Michelle Antoniades, Sweetheart

Helen Jones, Censor

Jessica Malik, She Will [Also Produced By Bob Last]

Hester Ruoff, Boiling Point [Also Produced By Bart Ruspoli]

Rob Watson, The Power [Also Produced By Matthew James Wilkinson]

Best Debut Screenwriter

Prano Bailey-Bond, Censor [Also Written By Anthony Fletcher]

Cathy Brady, Wildfire

Aleem Khan, After Love

Marley Morrison, Sweetheart

Reggie Yates, Pirates

The Raindance Discovery Award

Bank, Job Daniel Edelstyn, Hilary Powell, Christopher Hird

The Bike Thief, Matt Chambers, Pk Fellowes, Sophia Gibber, Lene Bausager

I Am Belmaya, Sue Carpenter, Christopher Hird

Poly Styrene: I Am A Cliché, Paul Sng, Celeste Bell, Zoë Howe, Rebecca Mark-Lawson, Matthew Silverman, Daria Nitsche

Rebel Dykes, Harri Shanahan, Siân A. Williams, Siobhan Fahey

Best British Short Film

Egúngún (Masquerade)

Femme

Night Of The Living Dread

Play It Safe

Precious Hair & Beauty

Best International Independent Film

Compartment No. 6

First Cow

Flee

Petite Maman

Pleasure

Best Casting

Shaheen Baig, After Love

Shaheen Baig, Ali & Ava

Shaheen Baig, Pirates

Lucy Bevan, Emily Brockmann, Belfast

Carolyn Mcleod, Boiling Point

Best Cinematography

Mátyás Erdély, The Nest

Magdalena Kowalczyk, Cow

Matthew Lewis, Boiling Point

Annika Summerson, Censor

Haris Zambarloukos, Belfast

Best Costume Design

Michael O’Connor, The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain

Grace Snell, The Souvenir Part II

Guy Speranza, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Annie Symons, Benediction

Charlotte Walter, Belfast

Best Music

Iain Cooke, Pirates

Connie Farr, Harry Escott, Ali & Ava

Jed Kurzel, Encounter

Clint Mansell, In The Earth

Van Morrison, Belfast

Best Effects

Steven Bray, Mike Knights, Dashcam

Gary Brown, István Molnár, Dan Martin, Censor

Rupert Davies, The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain

Best Editing

Helle Le Fevre, The Souvenir Part II

Rebecca Lloyd, Jacob Schulsinger, Nicolas Chaudeurge, Cow

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, Belfast

Mark Towns, Censor

Ben Wheatley, In The Earth

Best Make-Up & Hair

Siobhan Harper-Ryan, The Souvenir Part II

Vickie Lang, Kristyan Mallett, Donald Mcinnes, The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain

Ruth Pease, Censor

Nadia Stacey, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Wakana Yoshihara, Belfast

Best Production Design

Jim Clay, Belfast

Stéphane Collonge, The Souvenir Part II

Suzie Davies, The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain

Aimee Meek, Boiling Point

Paulina Rzeszowska, Censor

Best Sound

Nicolas Becker, Cyril Holtz, Linda Forsen, Cow

James Drake, Boiling Point

Tim Harrison, Jamie Roden, Adele Fletcher, Censor

Martin Pavey, In The Earth

Andrew Stirk, Paul Davies, Morgan Muse, Bernard O’reilly, Julian Howarth, Encounter