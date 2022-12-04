British Independent Film Awards: Charlotte Wells‘ ’Aftersun’ Wins 7 Honors, Including Best Film

Charlotte Wells’ debut feature Aftersun, starring Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio, was the big winner at this year’s British Independent Film Awards in London, earning seven honors from 16 nominations.

The drama about a father and daughter’s complex relationship won the awards for best British independent film, presented by Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People, Where the Crawdads Sing), best director, best debut director and best screenplay on Sunday night.

The film, which became a breakout hit in Cannes, where it was nabbed by A24 and Mubi, previously also won three craft awards: in the best cinematography category for Gregory Oke, for best editing for Blair McClendon and in the best music supervision category, a new honor introduced this year, for Lucy Bright.

Georgia Oakley’s debut film Blue Jean, about a young teacher forced to lead a double life, earned 13 nominations and four BIFAs. They went to Rosy McEwen for best lead performance, Kerrie Hayes for best supporting performance, Oakley for best debut screenwriter, as well as the previously announced best casting honor for Shaheen Baig.

The other, now gender-neutral acting or performance awards went to Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance for best joint lead performance for their roles in The Silent Twins, about real-life siblings who communicated only with each other; Safia Oakley-Green for the breakthrough performance honor for The Origin; as well as Our River…Our Sky cast members, including Zainab Joda, Darina Al Joundi, Amed Hashimi, Mahmoud Abo Al Abbas, Basim Hajar, Labwa Arab, Meriam Abbas and Siham Mustafa, for best ensemble for their work in the story of neighbors caught in Baghdad during the civil war of 2006.

Other nominees in the various performance categories included the likes of Florence Pugh (The Wonder), Emma Mackey (Emily), Mescal (best joint lead performance for Aftersun and best supporting performance for God’s Creatures), Bill Nighy (Living), Emily Watson (God’s Creatures) and Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande).

The big winner in the documentary awards categories was Nothing Compares, the story of singer Sinéad O’Connor, which won both the best feature documentary honor and the best debut director – feature documentary trophy for Kathryn Ferguson.

Meanwhile, the BIFA for best international independent film went to Joachim Trier’s The Worst Person in the World. After receiving the award from Pugh, the director urged everyone not to believe the naysayers arguing that independent film was dying.

Organizers highlighted after the nominations that it was “a strong year for women filmmakers and performers,” adding: “Women dominate performance, writing and directing categories.”

As previously announced, Samantha Morton (Jane Eyre, In America, Minority Report, The Walking Dead) was presented with this year’s honor for outstanding contribution by an actor to British film.

The Special Jury Prize, decided on by the BIFA main jury and presented by Jenna Coleman, was awarded to the organization Open Door for its work “helping talented young people without financial support or resources gain places at leading U.K. drama schools.”

Sunday’s BIFAs ceremony at its traditional home of Old Billingsgate in London was hosted by Ben Bailey Smith (Amazon’s Cinderella).

“I belong here with you, you cool people,” producer Nadira Murray (Winners) said in accepting her second honor of the night, earning cheers and much applause.

Fellow double BIFA winner Ferguson also drew much applause when she told the crowd about the Irish singer who is the focus of her honored doc: “There need to be a million more Sinéads out there in the world right now.”

Morton dedicated her award to director Lynne Ramsay who directed her in Morvern Callar.

See the full list of BIFA winners below:

Best British Independent Film

Aftersun Charlotte Wells, Barry Jenkins, Mark Ceryak, Adele Romanski, Amy Jackson (WINNER)

Blue Jean Georgia Oakley, Hélène Sifre

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande Sophie Hyde, Katy Brand, Debbie Gray, Adrian Politowski

Living Oliver Hermanus, Kazuo Ishiguro, Stephen Woolley, Elizabeth Karlsen

The Wonder Sebastián Lelio, Emma Donoghue, Alice Birch, Juliette Howell, Andrew Lowe, Tessa Ross, Ed Guiney

Best Director, sponsored by Sky Cinema

Oliver Hermanus Living

Sophie Hyde Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Sebastian Lelio The Wonder

Georgia Oakley Blue Jean

Charlotte Wells Aftersun (WINNER)

Best Screenplay

Katy Brand Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Kazuo Ishiguro Living

Sebastian Lelio, Alice Birch, Emma Donoghue The Wonder

Georgia Oakley Blue Jean

Charlotte Wells Aftersun (WINNER)

Best Lead Performance

Sally Hawkins The Lost King

Cosmo Jarvis It Is in Us All

Emma Mackey Emily

Rosy McEwen Blue Jean (WINNER)

Bill Nighy Living

Florence Pugh The Wonder

Emily Watson God’s Creatures

Hala Zein Nezouh

Best Supporting Performance

Zoey Deutch The Outfit

Aisling Franciosi God’s Creatures

Lucy Halliday Blue Jean

Kerrie Hayes Blue Jean (WINNER)

Zainab Joda Our River…Our Sky

Fatma Mohamed Flux Gourmet

Paul Mescal God’s Creatures

Fionn Whitehead Emily

Aimee Lou Wood Living

Best Joint Lead Performance

Frankie Corio, Paul Mescal Aftersun

Daryl McCormack, Emma Thompson Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Jessie Buckley, Rory Kinnear Men

Tamara Lawrance, Letitia Wright The Silent Twins (WINNER)

Best Ensemble Performance

Blue Jean Ensemble including Rosy McEwen, Kerrie Hayes, Lucy Halliday, Lydia Page, Stacy Abalogun, Farrah Cave, Amy Booth-Steel

Emily Ensemble including Amelia Gething, Emma Mackey, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Fionn Whitehead, Alexandra Dowling, Gemma Jones, Adrian Dunbar

Flux Gourmet Ensemble including Makis Papadimitriou, Gwendoline Christie, Asa Butterfield, Fatma Mohamed, Ariane Labed, Richard Bremmer

Our River…Our Sky Ensemble including Zainab Joda, Darina Al Joundi, Amed Hashimi, Mahmoud Abo Al Abbas, Basim Hajar, Labwa Arab, Meriam Abbas, Siham Mustafa (WINNER)

The Wonder Ensemble including Kíla Lord Cassidy, Florence Pugh, Tom Burke, Toby Jones, Niamh Algar, Elaine Cassidy, Ciarán Hinds, Brían F. O’Byrne, Josie Walker

Breakthrough Performance, sponsored by Netflix

Frankie Corio Aftersun

Leo Long I Used to Be Famous

Kila Lord Cassidy The Wonder

Rosy McEwen Blue Jean

Safia Oakley-Green The Origin (WINNER)

The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director), sponsored by BBC Film

Andrew Cumming The Origin

Thomas Hardiman Medusa Deluxe

Frances O’Connor Emily

Georgia Oakley Blue Jean

Charlotte Wells Aftersun (WINNER)

Breakthrough Producer, sponsored by Pinewood and Shepperton Studios

Aleksandra Bilic, Jennifer Corcoran Nascondino [Hide & Seek]

Paul Kennedy Nightride [also produced by Jon Silk]

Rupert Majendie Brian and Charles

Nadira Murray Winners [also produced by Paul Welsh] (WINNER)

Helene Sifre Blue Jean

Best Debut Screenwriter, sponsored by Film4

Shane Crowley God’s Creatures

David Earl, Chris Hayward Brian and Charles

Ruth Greenberg The Origin

Georgia Oakley Blue Jean (WINNER)

Charlotte Wells Aftersun

Best Debut Director – Feature Documentary

Kathryn Ferguson Nothing Compares (WINNER)

Victoria Fiore Nascondino [Hide & Seek]

Leah Gordon, Eddie Hutton Mills Kanaval

Jono McLeod My Old School

Becky Hutner Fashion Reimagined

The Raindance Discovery Award

Electric Malady Marie Lidén, Aimara Reques

Fadia’s Tree Sarah Beddington, Susan Simnett

Off the Rails Peter Day, Grant Keir, Rob Alexander

Rebellion Elena Sánchez Bellot, Maia Kenworthy, Kat Mansoor

Winners Hassan Nazer, Nadira Murray, Paul Welsh (WINNER)

Best Feature Documentary, sponsored by Intermission

My Childhood, My Country – 20 Years in Afghanistan Phil Grabsky, Shoaib Sharifi, Amanda Wilkie

My Old School Jono McLeod, John Archer, Olivia Lichtenstein

Nascondino [Hide & Seek] Victoria Fiore, Jennifer Corcoran, Aleksandra Bilić

Nothing Compares Kathryn Ferguson, Eleanor Emptage, Michael Mallie (WINNER)

Young Plato Neasa Ní Chianáin, Declan McGrath, David Rane

Best British Short Film, supported by BFI Network

A Fox in the Night Keeran Anwar Blessie, Benjamin Jacob Smith

Honesty Roxy Rezvany, Emily Renée, Elly Camisa

Sandstorm Seemab Gul, Abid Aziz Merchant

Scale Joseph Pierce, Hélène Mitjavile

Too Rough Sean Lìonadh, Ross McKenzie, Alfredo Covelli (WINNER)

Best International Independent Film sponsored by Champagne Taittinger

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov

Close Lukas Dhont, Angelo Tijssens, Michiel Dhont, Dirk Impens

Decision to Leave Park Chan-Wook, Chung Seo-Kyung

Everything Everywhere All at Once Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca

The Worst Person in the World Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar, Thomas Robsahm (WINNER)

Best Casting, sponsored by Casting Society & Spotlight

Shaheen Baig Blue Jean (WINNER)

Leila Bertrand Our River…Our Sky

Kharmel Cochrane The Silent Twins

Kahleen Crawford Living

Lucy Pardee Aftersun

Best Cinematography, sponsored by Dirty Looks & Kodak

Alfredo De Juan Nascondino [Hide & Seek]

Rob Hardy Men

Joel Honeywell Kanaval

Gregory Oke Aftersun (WINNER)

Ari Wegner The Wonder

Best Costume Design

Jenny Beavan Mrs Harris Goes to Paris (WINNER)

Saffron Cullane Flux Gourmet

Odile Dicks-Mireaux The Wonder

Frank Gallacher Aftersun

Sandy Powell Living

Best Editing

Joanna Crickmay Elizabeth: A Portrait in Parts

Izabella Curry Blue Jean

Matyas Fekete Flux Gourmet

Mick Mahon Nothing Compares

Blair McClendon Aftersun (WINNER)

Best Original Music, sponsored by Universal Music Publishing

Danny Bensi, Saunder Jurriaans God’s Creatures

Oliver Coates Aftersun

Matthew Herbert The Wonder (WINNER)

Adam Janota Bzowski The Origin

Ben Salisbury, Geoff Barrow Men

Best Makeup & Hair Design

Oya Aygor, Murat Çagin Aftersun

Morna Ferguson, Lorri Ann King The Wonder

Siobhan Harper-Ryan Flux Gourmet

Niamh Morrison The Origin

Eugene Souleiman, Scarlett O’Connell Medusa Deluxe (WINNER)

Best Effects

Chris Marshall The Feast

David Simpson Men (WINNER)

Ahmed Yousry Nezouh

Best Music Supervision

Lucy Bright Aftersun (WINNER)

Phil Canning The Phantom of the Open

Rupert Hollier Living

Best Sound, supported by Halo

Tim Harrison, Raoul Brand, Cassandra Rutledge Flux Gourmet (WINNER)

Glenn Freemantle, Ben Barker, Gillian Dodders, Howard Bargoff, Mitch Low Men

Jovan Ajder Aftersun

Hugh Fox, Ben Baird The Wonder

Dom Corbisiero, Dai Shell The Feast

Best Production Design

Fletcher Jarvis Flux Gourmet

Grant Montgomery The Wonder

Helen Scott Living (WINNER)

Billur Turan Aftersun

Gary Williamson Medusa Deluxe

The Richard Harris Award for Outstanding Contribution by an Actor to British Film

Samantha Morton