British Independent Film Awards: Aleem Khan’s ‘After Love’ Rules With 6 Wins, Including Best Film

Aleem Khan’s directorial debut After Love was the standout performer at this year’s British Independent Film Awards.

The film — about a widowed Muslim convert who uncovers the secret life led by her late husband — landed six awards at Sunday night’s ceremony, including the top honor of best British independent film. After Love also won best director, best debut director and best screenplay for Khan; best actress for Joanna Scanlan; and best supporting actor for Talid Ariss.

People Just Do Nothing co-creator and star Asim Chaudhry hosted the festivities, which saw the BIFAs return to an in-person event at their traditional home of Old Billingsgate in London. The pandemic saw BIFA livestream the 2020 awards in February this year.

Elsewhere on the night, Adeel Akhtar was named best actor for Clio Barnard’s story of forbidden love, Ali & Ava, while Vinette Robinson won best supporting actress for Philip Barantini’s single-take restaurant drama, Boiling Point.

Boiling Point, which also won three other awards, went into the night with the joint highest number of nominations, tying with Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast with 11 nods each.

As previously announced, Riz Ahmed was presented with this year’s Richard Harris award for outstanding contribution by an actor to British film.

See the full list of winners, below:

Best British Independent Film

After Love – (WINNER)

Ali & Ava

Boiling Point

The Nest

The Souvenir Part II

Best Director

Aleem Khan, After Love – (WINNER)

Philip Barantini, Boiling Point

Clio Barnard, Ali & Ava

Sean Durkin, The Nest

Joanna Hogg, The Souvenir Part II

Best Actress

Joanna Scanlan, After Love (WINNER)

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Carrie Coon, The Nest

Claire Rushbrook, Ali & Ava

Ruth Wilson, True Things

Best Actor

Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava – (WINNER)

Riz Ahmed, Encounter

Stephen Graham, Boiling Point

Jude Law, The Nest

James Norton, Nowhere Special

Best Supporting Actress

Vinette Robinson, Boiling Point – WINNER

Judi Dench, Belfast

Jo Hartley, Sweetheart

Nathalie Richard, After Love

Tilda Swinton, The Souvenir Part II

Best Supporting Actor

Talid Ariss, After Love (WINNER)

Richard Ayoade, The Souvenir Part II

Lucian-River Chauhan, Encounter

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Ray Panthaki, Boiling Point

Breakthrough Performance

Nell Barlow, Sweetheart (WINNER)

Lauryn Ajufo, Boiling Point

Max Harwood, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Jude Hill, Belfast

Ellora Torchia, In the Earth

The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director)

Aleem Khan, After Love (WINNER)

Prano Bailey-Bond, Censor

Celeste Bell, Poly Styrene: I Am A Cliché [Also Directed By Paul Sng]

Cathy Brady, Wildfire

Marley Morrison, Sweetheart

Best Screenplay

Aleem Khan, After Love (WINNER)

Clio Barnard, Ali & Ava

Terence Davies, Benediction

Sean Durkin, The Nest

Joanna Hogg, The Souvenir Part II



Breakthrough Producer

Michelle Antoniades, Sweetheart (WINNER)

Helen Jones, Censor

Jessica Malik, She Will [Also Produced By Bob Last]

Hester Ruoff, Boiling Point [Also Produced By Bart Ruspoli]

Rob Watson, The Power [Also Produced By Matthew James Wilkinson]

Best Debut Screenwriter

Cathy Brady, Wildfire (WINNER)

Prano Bailey-Bond, Censor [Also Written By Anthony Fletcher]

Aleem Khan, After Love

Marley Morrison, Sweetheart

Reggie Yates, Pirates

The Raindance Discovery Award

Poly Styrene: I Am A Cliché, Paul Sng, Celeste Bell, Zoë Howe, Rebecca Mark-Lawson, Matthew Silverman, Daria Nitsche (WINNER)

Bank, Job Daniel Edelstyn, Hilary Powell, Christopher Hird

The Bike Thief, Matt Chambers, Pk Fellowes, Sophia Gibber, Lene Bausager

I Am Belmaya, Sue Carpenter, Christopher Hird

Rebel Dykes, Harri Shanahan, Siân A. Williams, Siobhan Fahey

Best British Short Film

Femme (WINNER)

Egúngún (Masquerade)

Night Of The Living Dread

Play It Safe

Precious Hair & Beauty

Best International Independent Film

Flee (WINNER)

Compartment No. 6

First Cow

Petite Maman

Pleasure

Best Casting

Carolyn Mcleod, Boiling Point (WINNER)

Shaheen Baig, After Love

Shaheen Baig, Ali & Ava

Shaheen Baig, Pirates

Lucy Bevan, Emily Brockmann, Belfast

Best Cinematography

Matthew Lewis, Boiling Point (WINNER)

Mátyás Erdély, The Nest

Magdalena Kowalczyk, Cow

Annika Summerson, Censor

Haris Zambarloukos, Belfast

Best Costume Design

Grace Snell, The Souvenir Part II (WINNER)

Michael O’Connor, The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain

Guy Speranza, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Annie Symons, Benediction

Charlotte Walter, Belfast

Best Music

Connie Farr, Harry Escott, Ali & Ava (WINNER)

Iain Cooke, Pirates

Jed Kurzel, Encounter

Clint Mansell, In The Earth

Van Morrison, Belfast

Best Effects

Steven Bray, Mike Knights, Dashcam (WINNER)

Gary Brown, István Molnár, Dan Martin, Censor

Rupert Davies, The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain

Best Editing

Helle Le Fevre, The Souvenir Part II (WINNER)

Rebecca Lloyd, Jacob Schulsinger, Nicolas Chaudeurge, Cow

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, Belfast

Mark Towns, Censor

Ben Wheatley, In The Earth

Best Make-Up & Hair

Vickie Lang, Kristyan Mallett, Donald Mcinnes, The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain (WINNER)

Siobhan Harper-Ryan, The Souvenir Part II

Ruth Pease, Censor

Nadia Stacey, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Wakana Yoshihara, Belfast

Best Production Design

Stéphane Collonge, The Souvenir Part II (WINNER)

Jim Clay, Belfast

Suzie Davies, The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain

Aimee Meek, Boiling Point

Paulina Rzeszowska, Censor

Best Sound

James Drake, Rob Entwistle, Kiff McManus Boiling Point (WINNER)

Nicolas Becker, Cyril Holtz, Linda Forsen, Cow

Tim Harrison, Jamie Roden, Adele Fletcher, Censor

Martin Pavey, In The Earth

Andrew Stirk, Paul Davies, Morgan Muse, Bernard O’reilly, Julian Howarth, Encounter