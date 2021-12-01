Asim Chaudhry to Host 2021 British Independent Film Awards

Asim Chaudhry, the British comic best known for playing Chabuddy G in hit BBC mockumentary series People Just Do Nothing, is set to host this Sunday’s British Independent Film Awards ceremony.

Chaudhry — who also appeared in such titles as Wonder Woman 1984 and Black Mirror – Bandersnatch and has The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, What’s Love Got to Do With It and Netflix’s Sandman adaptation coming up — will oversee the festivities as the BIFAs return to an in-person event at London’s Old Billingsgate this weekend. The pandemic saw BIFA livestream the 2020 awards in February this year.

“After a really tough couple of years for the British film industry and filmmakers everywhere, it’s fantastic to be able to mark these extraordinary achievements in person once again,” said Chaudhry. “I’m delighted to be hosting the BIFAs and am looking forward to celebrating with them all.”

As announced last month, Kenneth Branagh’s Oscar-tipped Belfast and Philip Barantini’s one-shot drama Boiling Point lead the pack of nominees with 11 nominations each, followed by After Love, Censor and The Souvenir Part II. Other nominees include Ruth Wilson, Riz Ahmed and Jude Law.