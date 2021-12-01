Asim Chaudhry to Host 2021 British Independent Film Awards

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Asim Chaudhry, the British comic best known for playing Chabuddy G in hit BBC mockumentary series People Just Do Nothing, is set to host this Sunday’s British Independent Film Awards ceremony.
Chaudhry — who also appeared in such titles as Wonder Woman 1984 and Black Mirror – Bandersnatch and has The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, What’s Love Got to Do With It and Netflix’s Sandman adaptation coming up — will oversee the festivities as the BIFAs return to an in-person event at London’s Old Billingsgate this weekend. The pandemic saw BIFA livestream the 2020 awards in February this year.
“After a really tough couple of years for the British film industry and filmmakers everywhere, it’s fantastic to be able to mark these extraordinary achievements in person once again,” said Chaudhry. “I’m delighted to be hosting the BIFAs and am looking forward to celebrating with them all.”
As announced last month, Kenneth Branagh’s Oscar-tipped Belfast and Philip Barantini’s one-shot drama Boiling Point lead the pack of nominees with 11 nominations each, followed by After Love, Censor and The Souvenir Part II. Other nominees include Ruth Wilson, Riz Ahmed and Jude Law.
Chaudhry is represented by Curtis Brown Group in the U.K. and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher in the U.S.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
Niels Juul
Martin Scorsese’s Producer Niels Juul to Make “First-Ever Hollywood Feature” Fully Funded by NFTs
-
West Side Story
‘West Side Story’ Team on Bringing Contemporary Authenticity to the Timeless Romance
-
Rust
‘Rust’ Shooting: New Search Warrant Sheds Light on How Alleged Live Ammo May Have Ended Up on Set
-
-