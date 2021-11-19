British Independent Film Awards: ‘Boiling Point,’ ‘The Souvenir Part II’ Lead Craft Winners

The British Independent Film Awards (BIFAs) have unveiled the first batch of winners of the 2021 honors.

Among the nine craft awards, revealed just over two weeks before the BIFA ceremony, Philip Barantini’s single-take kitchen drama Boiling Point and Joanna Hogg’s Cannes-bowing sequel The Souvenir Part II came away with three awards each.

Boiling Point — which has 11 nominations across the entire awards (jointly in the lead with Belfast) — won the best cinematography honor for Matthew Lewis, best casting for Carolyn McLeod and best sound for James Drake, Rob Entwistle and Kiff McManus.

The Souvenir Part II — which landed nine nominations in total — got the best costume design award for Grace Snell, best editing for Helle Le Fevre and best production design for Stéphane Collonge. All three were nominated at the 2019 BIFAs for their work on The Souvenir.

Elsewhere, Rob Savage’s road-trip horror movie Dashcam won best effects for Mike Knights, Steven Bray, Dan Martin and Leigh Cranston. Best make-up and hair design went to Vickie Lang, Kristyan Mallett and Donald McInnes for The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, Will Sharpe’s biopic of the eccentric Edwardian artist, starring Benedict Cumberbatch. Best music went to Connie Farr and Harry Escott for their work on Clio Barnard’s tender forbidden love drama Ali & Ava.

The winners in all remaining categories will be unveiled at the in-person ceremony on Dec. 5 at London’s Old Billingsgate.