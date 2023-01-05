Big Screen Classics 2023 Lineup, Minus TCM, Unveiled (Exclusive)

Clockwise from top left: 'Roman Holiday,' 'The Big Lebowski,' 'Hairspray,' 'The Birds,' 'Enter the Dragon' and 'National Lampoon's Vacation'

Big Screen Classics, the monthly screenings of cinematic masterpieces brought to theaters each year by Fathom Events, returns in a couple of weeks with Roman Holiday and Leonard Maltin — but without TCM.

TCM and Fathom Events, owned by AMC Entertainment, Cinemark Holdings and Cineworld Group subsidiary Regal Cinemas, had collaborated on the series from 2015 through last year. Moviegoers typically were treated to pre- and post-feature insights presented by TCM hosts including Ben Mankiewicz.

Now, it’s Maltin, the popular film historian and critic, who will be providing the expertise.

“In an effort to prioritize resources, Turner Classic Movies has made the difficult decision to end the TCM Big Screen Classics series in partnership with Fathom Events,” TCM said in a statement. “Celebrating classic film is at the heart of TCM, and we wish Fathom Events much success as they continue showcasing classic films in theaters around the country.”

As late as last month, TCM appeared poised to continue in its role.

The 2023 series kicks off Jan. 22 and Jan. 25 with 70th anniversary screenings of William Wyler’s Roman Holiday (1953), starring Gregory Peck and Audrey Hepburn.

That will be followed by Groundhog Day (1993) in February, a remastered 4K restoration of Casablanca (1942) in March, The Big Lebowski (1998) in April, Grease (1978) in May, Hairspray (1988) in June, National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) in July, Enter the Dragon (1973) in August, Rain Man (1988) in September, The Birds (1963) in October, Brian De Palma’s Scarface (1983) in November and A Christmas Story (1983) in December.

The movies play in about 750 locations nationwide usually on Sundays and Wednesdays. Groundhog Day, however, will be shown on Thursday, Feb. 2, the date of the unofficial holiday — you can watch it again and again and again that day.

“We are so excited to bring this new slate of classics to theaters this year,” Fathom Events vp studio relations Tom Lucas said in a statement. “Combining Maltin’s pedigree with this list of some of the greatest films ever made — and titles reflecting a wide mix of film genres, spanning six decades — is going to be an incredible experience for moviegoers. We hope audiences will love seeing these classics on the big screen again!”

Tickets are on sale here or at participating theater box offices.