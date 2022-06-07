×
Bill Kramer Named CEO of Film Academy

Dawn Hudson is departing after 11 years in the position.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has named Bill Kramer, current director and president of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, as its new CEO.

Kramer will lead the Academy’s global membership, the Oscars, the education and emerging talent initiative and its extensive collections in the Margaret Herrick Library and Academy Film Archive as well as the Academy Museum and its exhibitions, screenings, programs and operations.

In his role of director and president of the Academy Museum, he was responsible for opening the museum in September 2021, and it has sold more than 550,000 tickets since. Kramer and his team also opened the Academy’s first permanent retail store as well as its first global publication imprint which is launching a Spike Lee book later this month.

