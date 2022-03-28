Beyonce, Billie Eilish Among Original Song Nominees to Take the Oscars Stage

At Sunday night’s Oscars, four of the five nominated songs were performed live onstage. First-time nominees including Beyoncé and Billie Eilish sang renditions of their recognized tracks, while Sebastián Yatra and Reba McEntire took the stage to perform in honor of their respective nominated writers.

Beyoncé opened the ceremony with a showstopping performance of “Be Alive” from King Richard, sung via satellite from the Compton courts in California, where the film’s subjects, Venus and Serena Williams, grew up practicing tennis. Beyoncé has performed at the Academy Awards three times before: in 2005, she sang three of the original song nominees, in 2007, she was joined by her Dreamgirls co-stars to perform tracks from the Oscar-winning film, and in 2009, she joined host Hugh Jackman for a medley tributing different musical movie moments.

Yatra performed “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto on the Oscars stage, with a background of tropical plants and two dancers performing in front of him. A live band joined him for his rendition of the celebratory Spanish track.

McEntire sang “Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days, Diane Warren’s 13th Oscar-nominated track (she’s the most Oscar-nominated woman ever without a win). McEntire previously performed at the Oscars to sing Postcards From the Edge’s “I’m Checkin’ Out,” sung by Meryl Streep in the film. Mila Kunis, who stars in Four Good Days, introduced her.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” another song from Encanto, which was not nominated but has done exceptionally well on the charts, was also performed by several members of the cast, who took to the audience for an interactive number featuring a surprise rap appearance from Meghan Thee Stallion. Both Encanto songs are written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who did all the music for the film and would have become an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) if he had won the Oscar on Sunday night.

Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, who won the original song category, performed the title track from No Time to Die. Eilish’s haunting, stripped down rendition, with piano and vocal accompaniment from O’Connell, prompted rapturous applause.

The only nominated song that was not performed in the ceremony was the Belfast track “Down to Joy,” sung by Van Morrison, who were not able to make the event due to their tour schedule.

A full list of Sunday night’s winners is available here.