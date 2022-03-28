Billie Eilish and Finneas Thank Parents in ‘No Time to Die’ Oscar Win

Billie Eilish can add another major award trophy to her collection. At the 2022 Oscars, she and her collaborator brother, Finneas O’Connell, won best original song for writing and performing the title track in No Time to Die.

In their acceptance speech, the siblings were overjoyed and ecstatic, effusing about how “unbelievable” the moment was. They thanked the whole Bond team, including producer Barbara Broccoli and star Daniel Craig, as well as No Time To Die director Cary Joji Fukunaga and Hans Zimmer, who assisted with the orchestrations in the song (he was not present, but tweeted his excitement about the win). O’Connell closed the speech with words of gratitude for their parents, “who have always been our biggest inspirations and our heroes. We love you as parents and we love you as real people, too.”

Eilish and O’Connell performed on the Oscars stage once before, when they sang “Yesterday” by The Beatles for the “In Memoriam” segment two years ago. Having been just 18 years old at the time the song was written, Eilish is the youngest artist to ever record and write a 007 theme. The tracks from the previous two Bond films, Skyfall and Spectre, both went on to win Academy Awards, for Adele and Sam Smith, respectively.

In the press room backstage after winning the award, Eilish added of the writing process: “We just had [put] so much pressure on ourselves. We just wanted it to be perfect, and represent Daniel Craig’s last film, and all of his films, and how much he put into it — and it just was the most amazing experience ever.”

The siblings are no stranger to major awards: Billie Eilish swept all the major categories at the 2020 Grammys — best album, song and record of the year and best new artist — for her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which she created with O’Connell. She also won for record of the year in 2021, when she and O’Connell also won the Grammy for best song written for visual media for “No Time to Die.” At this year’s ceremony, her sophomore album has seven nominations, including for album, song and record of the year.

Four of the five nominated songs tonight were performed live onstage. First-time nominees including Eilish and Beyoncé gave stunning renditions of their recognized tracks, while Sebastián Yatra and Reba McEntire took the stage to perform in honor of the other nominated writers. Only “Down to Joy” from Belfast was not performed, as Van Morrison was not able to attend.