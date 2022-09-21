London Film Fest Adds ‘Bones and All,’ ‘Bros,’ ‘No Bears’ to Lineup

The 66th BFI London Film Festival has added Billy Eichner’s Bros and the U.K. premiere of Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All, starring Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russell and Mark Rylance, to its lineup.

The festival, presented in partnership with American Express, said cannibal romance Bones and All will be screening in a special presentation at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall. The film tells the love story between Maren (Russell), a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee (Chalamet), “an intense and disenfranchised drifter, as they embark on a thousand-mile odyssey through Reagan’s America.”

Also added to the program is Bros from Eichner, who co-wrote the gay romantic comedy and stars in it alongside Luke Macfarlane. The movie was co-written and directed by Nicholas Stoller (Bad Neighbors, Forgetting Sarah Marshall) and produced by Stoller alongside comedy hitmaker Judd Apatow (The King of Staten Island, Trainwreck, The Big Sick).

The fest has also added Iranian auteur Jafar Panahi’s No Bears, “portraying two parallel love stories with the lovers troubled by hidden, inevitable obstacles, the force of superstition and the mechanics of power” to its lineup. The movie won the special jury prize at the Venice Film Festival.

The London Film Fest on Wednesday also unveiled its 2022 Screen Talk lineup with directors Mia Hansen-Løve, Alejandro G. Iñárritu and Noah Baumbach joining musician and actor Janelle Monáe, as well as actors Bill Nighy and Aubrey Plaza, in a series of in-person talks about their careers.