Billy Eichner’s LGBTQ Comedy ‘Bros’ to World Premiere at Toronto Film Festival

The Toronto Film Festival is set to give Nicholas Stoller’s romantic comedy Bros, starring Billy Eichner, a world premiere in September.

Universal Pictures’ Bros is billed as the first major studio film with an all-openly LGBTQ principal cast and will have a high-profile red carpet launch at TIFF. Eichner and Stoller co-wrote Bros, which is produced by Judd Apatow.

The ensemble cast includes Luke Macfarlane, Amanda Bearse, Guy Branum, Guillermo Díaz, Dot-Marie Jones, Miss Lawrence, Eve Lindley, Ts Madison, Jim Rash and Monica Raymund. All of the principal heterosexual roles will be played by openly LGBTQ performers.

Bros is also produced by Stoller and Josh Church and is executive produced by Eichner and Karl Frankenfield.

Universal is set to release Bros on Sept. 30, and the film has already had trailer drops and talent appearances at CinemaCon. Toronto returns for a 47th edition from Sept. 8-18 that will be in-person, with Hollywood stars on red carpets and in theaters after two years of disruption from the pandemic.

TIFF earlier announced world premieres for Netflix’s follow-up to Rian Johnson’s 2019 movie Knives Out, Clement Virgo’s Brother and Sanaa Lathan’s On the Come Up for Paramount Players.