‘BioShock’ Movie in the Works at Netflix

Video game franchise BioShock is getting another shot at a film adaptation, this time via Netflix.

The streaming giant has partnered with Take-Two Interactive, the game’s parent company, to develop a potential cinematic universe. Vertigo Entertainment and Take Two will serve as producers.

No writer or filmmaker is on board at this time. The partnership deal has been in the works for almost a year.

Released in 2007 from 2K Games, a subsidiary of Take-Two, the first-person shooter game featured a crumbling underwater city named Rapture, its society fragmented in a civil war with many inhabitants addicted or using a genetically-enhancing serum that gives people powers while also living in fear from Big Daddies, mutated humans who have been merged with diving suits. Into this world is dropped the game’s protagonist, Jack, a survivor of a mysterious plane crash in the Atlantic Ocean.

The game sold millions since its initial release and was followed by two game sequels — BioShock 2 and BioShock Infinite — which expanded the dystopian landscape as it combined action, sci-fi and horror. The title continues to find itself on lists of best video games ever created.

Hollywood came a knockin’ almost immediately, with a feature project set up at Universal and The Pirates of the Caribbean director Gore Verbinski attached to helm. But very soon after, two issues arose that would follow the project for the next decade: budget and an R-rating. Verbinski and subsequent filmmaker Juan Carlos Fresnadillo butted heads with the studio, even getting as close as being months from shooting at one iteration, until finally the game’s makers pulled the plug.

Video game adaptations have done very well for Netflix, none better perhaps than The Witcher. A fantasy series fronted by Henry Cavill, it’s one of the top-rated titled on the streaming platform and has a spinoff and an anime movie in the works.