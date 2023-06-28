‘Bird Box Barcelona’ Trailer: New Beasts, Terrors Revealed in Sandra Bullock Movie Spinoff

Netflix has unveiled a second official trailer for Bird Box Barcelona, which expands on the 2018 film Bird Box, which starred Sandra Bullock as a mother who must shield her children from an evil force while also fighting for her own survival.

The latest teaser for the Spanish-language spinoff movie picks up after a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, and a blindfolded father, Sebastian, played by Mario Casas, protects his daughter and joins Barbarian breakout star Georgina Campbell as they look to escape from demonic entities in a dark, sightless world set in Barcelona.

“There are worse things than the creatures… these creatures, they are changing,” Sebastian is told in the trailer as the dramatic stakes escalate as he must navigate the desolate streets of Barcelona to survive, only for an unexpected and even more sinister threat to grow.

Bird Box Barcelona, written and directed by Álex and David Pastor, sees people told not to open their eyes as anyone who looks at the evil force will be compelled to violently kill themselves. The original Bird Box was a Sandra Bullock-starring post-apocalyptic thriller directed by Susanne Bier and adapted from Josh Malerman’s novel.

That film portrays Bullock as a mother who has to fight for her life and those of her children as they navigate an unforgiving dystopian world. The Barcelona-set thriller is the first of what is expected to be a series of movies to expand the Bird Box universe.

The apt tagline from Netflix ahead of the July 14 debut of Bird Box Barcelona is “Are You Ready to See?”