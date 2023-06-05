‘Bird Box Barcelona’ Trailer: Unseen Evil Force Unleashed in Sandra Bullock Movie Spinoff

Netflix has unveiled a teaser trailer for Bird Box Barcelona, which expands on the 2018 film Bird Box, which starred Sandra Bullock as a mother who must shield her children from an evil force while also fighting for her own survival.

The Spanish-language spinoff movie has a blindfolded father, Sebastian, played by Mario Casas, protecting his daughter and joined by Barbarian breakout star Georgina Campbell as they look to escape from demonic entities in the desolate streets of Barcelona in a dark, sightless world.

“Wear blindfolds. Any means necessary to cover your eyes, and avoid visual contact with these beings,” terror-filled people are warned at one point during the teaser trailer for the film written and directed by Álex Pastor and David Pastor.

That’s because anyone who looks at the evil force will be compelled to violently kill themselves.

The teaser trailer finds Sebastian, as he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors to escape Barcelona, confronting an unexpected and even more sinister threat that expands the Bird Box universe.

The original Bird Box was a Sandra Bullock-starring post-apocalyptic thriller directed by Susanne Bier and adapted from Josh Malerman’s novel. That film portrays Bullock as a mother who has to fight for her life and those of her children as they navigate an unforgiving dystopian world.

The Barcelona-set thriller is the first of what is expected to be a series of movies to expand the Bird Box universe.

The apt tagline from Netflix ahead of the July 14 debut of Bird Box Barcelona is “Are You Ready to See?”