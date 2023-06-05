‘Bird Box Barcelona’ Trailer: Unseen Evil Force Unleashed in Sandra Bullock Movie Spinoff

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Flipboard
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Tumblr
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
Netflix has unveiled a teaser trailer for Bird Box Barcelona, which expands on the 2018 film Bird Box, which starred Sandra Bullock as a mother who must shield her children from an evil force while also fighting for her own survival.
The Spanish-language spinoff movie has a blindfolded father, Sebastian, played by Mario Casas, protecting his daughter and joined by Barbarian breakout star Georgina Campbell as they look to escape from demonic entities in the desolate streets of Barcelona in a dark, sightless world.
Related Stories
“Wear blindfolds. Any means necessary to cover your eyes, and avoid visual contact with these beings,” terror-filled people are warned at one point during the teaser trailer for the film written and directed by Álex Pastor and David Pastor.
That’s because anyone who looks at the evil force will be compelled to violently kill themselves.
The teaser trailer finds Sebastian, as he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors to escape Barcelona, confronting an unexpected and even more sinister threat that expands the Bird Box universe.
The original Bird Box was a Sandra Bullock-starring post-apocalyptic thriller directed by Susanne Bier and adapted from Josh Malerman’s novel. That film portrays Bullock as a mother who has to fight for her life and those of her children as they navigate an unforgiving dystopian world.
The Barcelona-set thriller is the first of what is expected to be a series of movies to expand the Bird Box universe.
The apt tagline from Netflix ahead of the July 14 debut of Bird Box Barcelona is “Are You Ready to See?”
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Tim Burton
Michael Keaton Teases ‘Beetlejuice 2’: “We’re Doing It Exactly Like We Did the First Movie”
-
Heat Vision
Lukas Gage, Megan Suri and Harvey Guillén Join Jack Quaid in Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Companion’
-
Tribeca Festival
Tribeca Festival Features Directorial Debuts From Michael Shannon, Chelsea Peretti and More
-
-
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)
China Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Opens to So-So $17.2M
-
Studio Ghibli
Studio Ghibli to Release Hayao Miyazaki’s Final Film ‘How Do You Live?’ With No Trailer, No Promotional Marketing