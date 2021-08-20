‘Birds of Prey’ Spinoff In the Works With Misha Green, Jurnee Smollett

Misha Green is reuniting with her Lovecraft Country co-star Jurnee Smollett for a DC movie project featuring heroine Black Canary, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The project, which is in early development at HBO Max, is a spinoff from Warner Bros.’s 2020 DC movie Birds of Prey which featured characters Harley Quinn, the Huntress, and Cassandra Cain. Also in the cast of heroes was Canary, played by Smollett.

Green will write the script for the feature, with Smollett due to reprise her role. Sur Kroll, who produced Prey, will produce Canary.

Prey was not a strong performer at the box office — it grossed only $201.8 million worldwide when released in Feb. 5, 2020 — but did generate fan interest and had actors who were game to play.

No take on the story was revealed, however Canary is one of DC’s long-standing characters, having been created in the late 1940s. Since the 1960s, she has been associated mostly with Green Arrow and is known for her ear-splitting canary cry.

Canary now joins a growing stable of HBO Max movies centered on DC characters such as Batgirl and Blue Beetle, as well as a series focused on a Black Superman.

Green became one of the hottest creators in town thanks to Lovecraft, which became a buzzy and envelope-pushing series for HBO. When a second season was nixed, Green found plenty of other work, including The Mother, an action thriller starring Jennifer Lopez now in pre-production at Netflix, and significantly a Tomb Raider movie project that she will write and on which she make her feature directorial debut.

Cinelinx first reported the news of a Black Canary project.