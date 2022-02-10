B.J. Novak’s ‘Vengeance’ to Hit Theaters in Late July

- Share this article on Facebook
Focus Features announced Thursday it will open Blumhouse’s Vengeance in theaters on July 29, giving the film a prime summer berth.
The darkly comic thriller marks the directorial debut of writer and star B.J. Novak (The Office).
Vengeance is about Ben Manalowitz, a journalist and podcaster who travels from New York City to West Texas to investigate the death of a girl he was hooking up with.
The ensemble cast includes Issa Rae, Ashton Kutcher, Boyd Holbrook, J. Smith-Cameron and Dove Cameron.
Producers are Jason Blum, Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath. Leigh Kilton-Smith, Christopher H. Warner and Novak are executive producers.
Vengeance is a Blumhouse Production in association with Divide/Conquer.
