Tribeca Festival: B.J. Novak’s ‘Vengeance’ to Make World Premiere as Centerpiece Screening (Exclusive)

The 2022 Tribeca Festival has added the world premiere of B.J. Novak’s feature directorial debut, Vengeance, as its centerpiece screening, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The Focus Features film, written and directed by and starring the Office alum, is a darkly comedic thriller about a journalist who travels from New York City to West Texas to investigate the mysterious death of a young woman. The ensemble cast features Issa Rae, Ashton Kutcher, Boyd Holbrook, J. Smith-Cameron and Dove Cameron.

Vengeance will screen on Sunday, June 12.

“I am overwhelmed with happiness that Vengeance will premiere as the centerpiece film of the Tribeca Festival, which has supported so many of my favorite artists over the years,” Novak, whose FX anthology series The Premise premiered last year, said in a statement.

Festival director and vp, programming Cara Cusumano added, “B.J. Novak has already established himself as one of the most talented actors and writers in film and entertainment, so it’s no surprise to see him now take on the role of feature film director. The Tribeca Festival is honored to host the world premiere of this comic thriller as our centerpiece gala selection.”

The Tribeca Festival has also added the U.S. premiere of the film The Good House, starring Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline, written and directed by Maya Forbes and Wallace Wolodarsky, with Thomas Bezucha also serving as a co-writer. The film, which counts Tribeca co-founder Jane Rosenthal among its producers, follows a New England realtor whose life begins to unravel when she reconnects with an old flame from New York.

The festival’s TV section has also added the world premiere of Epix’s four-part music docuseries Women Who Rock, featuring Mavis Staples and Norah Jones.

Additionally former NBA player Jeremy Lin and comedian Hasan Minhaj will participate in a live conversation after a screening of the short film 38 at the Garden and a conversation with former Weather Underground leaders Bernardine Dohrn and Billy Ayers, who are the subjects of Zayd Ayers Dohrn’s podcast Mother Country Radicals.

More information about the 2022 Tribeca Festival, set to run from June 8-19 in New York, is available here.