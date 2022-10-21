×
Box Office: Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’ Scores Solid $7.6M in Thursday Previews

It's going to be a starry weekend at the box office, as Julia Roberts and George Clooney's rom-com 'Ticket to Paradise' also opens, and earns $1.1 million in previews.

Black Adam
'Black Adam' Everett

Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam started off with $7.6 million in Thursday previews from 3,500 theaters, which is a solid start for the actor’s first live-action superhero movie.

The New Line/Warner Bros. release is hoping for an opening weekend in the $60 million range at the domestic box office. Today, the pic ups its location count to more than 4,350 cinemas, including Imax and premium large format screens.

In terms of past Johnson movies, Hobbs & Shaw earned $5.8 million in previews on is way to a $60 million launch domestically.

In the superhero realm, Thursday previews for Black Adam were ahead of Ant-Man ($6.5 million), which debuted to $57 million in 2015, and Shazam! ($5.9 million), which debuted to $53.5 million in 2019.

Black Adam reunites Johnson with his Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collet-Serra, and features a team of heroes new to the DC films: the Justice Society of America. That includes Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo) and Dr. Fate (Pierce Brosnan). As for Johnson, he plays Black Adam — an antihero imbued with ancient power.

It couldn’t be a more starry weekend. The other wide release is Universal’s romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise, starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney. The movie earned a solid $1.1 millions in previews from 3,000 theaters (today, it will be playing in a total of 3,543 locations).

Adults in the U.S. have been a tough demo to lure to the multiplex, and Ticket to Paradise may only open to $10 million-plus. At the same time, it has already earned an impressive $72.6 million overseas, so could overperform and enjoy strong legs in the U.S.

