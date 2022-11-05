Box Office: ‘Black Adam’ Tops Another Slow Weekend Before ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Arrives

DC and Warner Bros.’ Black Adam is staying atop the weekend box office chart in its third weekend with a projected gross of $17 million from 3,985 theaters for a domestic tally of at least $136 million through Sunday. Globally, the pic will cross $300 million.

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam has had the advantage of facing little competition. That all changes next weekend when Marvel and Disney’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever launches in cinemas across the globe. Domestically, Wakanda Forever is tracking to debut to $175 million or more.

Black Adam — which is only the third film of 2022 to to win the box office crown for three consecutive weekends — is having no trouble beating the weekend’s sole new wide offering, the Japanese anime movie One Piece Film: Red.

Red looks to open in second place with around $10 million from 2,410 locations, in line with expectations. Crunchyroll, a division of Sony, is handling One Piece Film: Red in the U.S. Crunchyroll’s recent hit Demon Slayer: Mugen Train opened to a far bigger $21 million domestically in late April 2022.

One Piece Film: Red earned an A CinemaScore from audiences, with males making up 76 percent of Friday ticket buyers. In terms of age, a whopping 75 percent of the audience was between ages 18-34.

Universal’s romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise, Paramount’s horror pic Smile and Lionsgate’s fellow horror offering Prey for the Devil are expected to round out the top five.

Full weekend estimates will be released Sunday morning.