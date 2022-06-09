DC Unveils ‘Black Adam’ Comics Tied to Dwayne Johnson Movie

When Black Adam dropped its first trailer Wednesday, viewers saw Dwayne Johnson trade barbs with a team of heroes that may be unfamiliar to general audiences. That superhero team, the Justice Society, will rise to new levels of public consciousness when the film opens in October, and DC is hoping to capitalize on that high-profile debut.

Thus, DC is launching The Justice Society Files, a four-issue series debuting in July. The main cover will be from artist Kaare Andrews, and each issue will have a variant cover featuring the likeness of the four actors who make up the Justice Society — Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo — though his face is obscured) and Dr. Fate (Pierce Brosnan).

Cavan Scott, known for his work on Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The High Republic initiative, penned the four-issue series and collaborated with a roster of artists. The Hollywood Reporter has the first-look at the variants covers for the series.

Black Adam – The Justice Society Files: Hawkman No. 1 is on sale July 5 and comes from writer Scott, penciller Scot Eaton, inker Norm Rapmund and colorist Andrew Dalhouse.

. Courtesy DC Comics

Black Adam – The Justice Society Files: Cyclone No. 1 is on sale Aug. 2 and features work from Scott, artist Maria Laura Sanapo and colorist Arif Prianto.

. Courtesy DC Comics

Black Adam – The Justice Society Files: Atom Smasher No. 1 goes on sale Sept. 6 and is from Scott, artist Travis Mercer and colorist John Kalisz.

. Courtesy DC Comics

Black Adam – The Justice Society Files: Dr. Fate hits Oct. 4, just a few weeks ahead of the film. It is from Scott, artist Jesus Merino and colorist Ulises Arreola.

In addition to the main story featuring its title hero, each issue will have a back-up story centering on Teth-Adam, the man who will become Black Adam. Those stories will be from writer Bryan Q. Miller, artist Marco Santucci, colorist Mike Atiyeh and letterer Rob Leigh.

In recent years, DC has experimented with tie-ins that feature the likeness of actors. Last year it debuted variant covers tied to The Suicide Squad featuring versions the characters resembling actors such as Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn) and Idris Elba (Bloodsport). For 2018’s Aquaman, versions of the characters played by Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and Amber Heard) made it on to covers.

As for Black Adam, it arrives in theaters on Oct. 21.