‘Black Adam’ Producer Says DC Film Will Feature Technology That “Has Never Been Done Before”

When Black Adam flies into theaters next summer, the ancient antihero will be doing it with the help of new technology.

Hiram Garcia, a producer on the DC film, told Collider that the special effects team was “put to work” and that the technology used to show off the character’s abilities is totally “unique.”

“The technology we’re using to make Black Adam fly has never been done before. It’s completely unique,” he said. “It was critical for us to ensure that it felt special, authentic and real. [Director] Jaume [Collet-Serra] took that to heart. Our special effects team are Oscar winners, and we certainly put them to work.”

Garcia said with other films in the superhero genre, “it’s common to see abilities fall to the wayside” when dealing with characters who have multiple big powers. The new tech was necessary to avoid the shortcomings of genre predecessors, and help realize the character’s many “amazing abilities” on screen for audiences. “He has super speed, can fly and has world-breaking strength to name a few. We wanted to make sure moviegoers feel that throughout the entire movie.”

A goal of their work on the film and with the character, according to Garcia, was to ensure continuity and “push the bar in terms of how we do it.” “You’re not going to see him use super speed just once and then it stops, this is part of his arsenal.”

During the interview, Garcia also touched on how Black Adam fits into the larger DC cinematic multiverse, and whether it connects directly to films like The Flash and Shazam! or is more self-contained like Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman. “I think there are versions of it. We’re definitely focusing now though on building out our world. Obviously Shazam! does exist in the same universe as Black Adam and there are some other crossover elements you might feel in our movie.”

As for the film’s PG-13 rating, Garcia said that the team discussed it and, ultimately, felt “it just wasn’t necessary to make it R.” The producer argued that the movie could represent “the edge of power of Black Adam” without having to move out of the PG-13 realm.

“This will be PG-13, but it’s not because we’re being forced to be PG-13. The way we devised the movie, it just wasn’t necessary to make it R, and it’s something we discussed because we did want to be true to the character,” he said. “This movie can thrive in a PG-13 space and that’s great for us because we want to introduce Back Adam to as many people as possible.”