DC’s ‘Black Adam’: First Reactions to Dwayne Johnson Superhero Film From New York Premiere

The latest entry in the DECU hits theaters on Oct. 21.

DWAYNE JOHNSON as Black Adam in New Line Cinema’s action adventure “BLACK ADAM,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
'Black Adam' Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

DC’s Black Adam was unveiled to a New York audience following its premiere at AMC Empire 25 in Manhattan on Wednesday night.

The official review embargo for Black Adam lifts next week, but the social media embargo for early reactions lifted after the premiere.

The film stars Dwayne Johnson as the titular DC antihero Black Adam, who has been imprisoned for 5,000 years before being freed into modern times.

Directed by Spanish director Jaume Collet-Serra (The Shallows, Orphan), Black Adam is the 11th film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). The film also stars Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi as Isis, Marwan Kenzari as Sabbac, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone and
Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate.

Black Adam opens in theaters Oct. 21.

Until official reviews drop next week, below is a sample of reactions from the NYC premiere posted to social media.

