DC’s ‘Black Adam’: First Reactions to Dwayne Johnson Superhero Film From New York Premiere

DC’s Black Adam was unveiled to a New York audience following its premiere at AMC Empire 25 in Manhattan on Wednesday night.

The official review embargo for Black Adam lifts next week, but the social media embargo for early reactions lifted after the premiere.

The film stars Dwayne Johnson as the titular DC antihero Black Adam, who has been imprisoned for 5,000 years before being freed into modern times.

Directed by Spanish director Jaume Collet-Serra (The Shallows, Orphan), Black Adam is the 11th film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). The film also stars Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi as Isis, Marwan Kenzari as Sabbac, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone and

Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate.

Black Adam opens in theaters Oct. 21.

Until official reviews drop next week, below is a sample of reactions from the NYC premiere posted to social media.

DC’s #BlackAdam ROCKS! Tons of action, characters you’re instantly invested in & terrific pacing. Dwayne Johnson finds a great balance in being menacing & badass, but also empathetic. Especially loved Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman & Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate. More JSA movies please! pic.twitter.com/YSCco9zYA3 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) October 13, 2022

#BlackAdam is DC's most action-packed film to date. It's a non-stop thrill ride that is all about spectacle, and it knows it. Ther3 is barely anytime to breath, or even talk. @TheRock is a perfect Black Adam, plus Pierce Brosnon is a standout. The film will leave fans buzzing! pic.twitter.com/HxCYYNw71w — Ben Rolph / TheDCTVshow @LFF (@TheDCTVshow) October 13, 2022

Black Adam is everything that I hoped it would be and more. A Snyder-esque antihero spectacle that delivers big action and impressive set pieces. Dwayne Johnson transforms into Black Adam, a role that he was born to play. Centineo & Swindell are so damn fun to watch. #BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/V1tY0liyph — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) October 13, 2022

#BlackAdam is built on some epic, non-stop action. It made me want a sequel with a smoother story immediately.



When it moves, it’s a straight shot of adrenaline. The characters are dope, especially Teth-Adam and Doctor Fate. It’s a bad-ass film. pic.twitter.com/XeMFgcB3OG — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) October 13, 2022

#BlackAdam is a game-changer!! This is the #DCComics movie I’ve been waiting for & it did not disappoint. @TheRock is electrifyingly brutal as Black Adam! This is what I wanted Black Adam to be. The action in the film is non-stop & seeing the #JSA on the big screen was a thrill! pic.twitter.com/NigTxsfmd7 — Joseph Deckelmeier #BlackLivesMatter (@Joelluminerdi) October 13, 2022

Had to go through metal detectors for the Black Adam NY screening. Pity it’s bad – no emotional depth, zero sense of peril for the main character and dull CGI battles. #BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/gUjxHy1oUO — Sean Keane (@SpectacularSean) October 13, 2022

.@TheRock is terrific in #BlackAdam, which includes a hearty amount of real world touchstones (most affecting is it reinforces the need for heroes in bleak times). Director Juame Collet-Serra lays out building blocks for a larger, grand universe. Action is lively & BIG in scale. pic.twitter.com/pDBkSHRDrI — My Scary Name *is* Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) October 13, 2022

#BlackAdam struggles to find its footing at first but once the Justice Society enters it becomes more fun to watch. Dwayne Johnson’s anti-hero presents an intriguing new dynamic to the DCEU. Solid visual effects. Weak villain. Post-credits scene got the biggest reaction of all. pic.twitter.com/qbVmWkYLjv — Matt Neglia @NYFF (@NextBestPicture) October 13, 2022

#BlackAdam is a MASSIVE DC outing. The action is brutal, and Dwayne Johnson delivers on his promise of shifting the DCEU in a different direction. The story itself is up and down, as certain scenes don’t pack the intended punch… Although there are moments that fans will LOVE. pic.twitter.com/0TTwyiC2fS — Austin Burke (@theBurk3nator) October 13, 2022