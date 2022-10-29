Box Office: ‘Black Adam’ Leading Halloween Weekend With So-So $25M-Plus

DC and Warner Bros.’ superhero pic Black Adam will have no trouble topping the Halloween weekend box office, although it looks to drop more than expected.

Based on Friday grosses, Black Adam is projected to earn around $25.5 million in its second outing. That’s a drop of 63 percent, one of the biggest declines for a film starring Dwayne Johnson in the lead role (excluding the primary Fast & Furious franchise). Nonetheless, the movie will race past $100 million at the domestic box office sometime on Saturday, and is projected to finish Sunday with a domestic cume of $108 million.

Universal’s romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise is shining in its second weekend, and could drop just 37 percent to $10.4 million for a 10-day domestic total of $34.1 million and north of $100 million globally.

Lionsgate’s new horror entry Prey for the Devil is expected to open in third place with a solid $7 million. The film has plenty of competition between Smile, which remains a standout in its fifth weekend, and Halloween Ends.

Smile, from Paramount, is pacing to come in No. 4 with $5 million as it crosses the $90 million mark domestically. Universal, Blumhouse and Miramax’s Halloween Ends should follow with roughly $3.8 million for a domestic tally of $60 million-plus (the pic is also playing on Peacock).

There’s plenty of action at the specialty box office as awards season heats up in earnest. MGM and UAR’s Till, which is expanding nationwide into 2,058 theaters, should come in No. 7 with an estimated $2.8 million for a domestic cume of $3.6 million. The critically acclaimed film received a coveted A+ CinemaScore from audiences.

Tár is also expanding in a major way, and should come in No. 11 with around $1 million from 1,087 theaters for Focus Features for a total of $2.5 million through Sunday.

James Gray’s Armageddon Time and abortion drama Call Jane are both struggling in their openings, however.

Also from Focus, Gray’s movie is opening in six theaters in New York and Los Angeles. Its projected opening location average is less than $10,000.

Roadside Attractions opted to roll out Call Jane in 1,070 cinemas. The film may earn less than $250,000 for the weekend.