Dwayne Johnson Unveils First ‘Black Adam’ Trailer

Dwayne Johnson and Aisha Tyler speak onstage during the Warner Bros. presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 26, 2022. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for for CinemaCon)

“The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.”

That’s the tagline for Warner Bros. and DC’s upcoming Dwayne Johnson-starrer Black Adam, and today audiences got a sneak peek at what that looks like as the studio dropped the first official trailer for the film. From filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra, writers Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani, and producers Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia, Black Adam stars Johnson opposite Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.

The story follows what happens after Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed almighty powers of the Egyptian gods and immediately imprisoned. He is then ready to “unleash his unique form of justice” on the modern world. It marks Johnson’s first time starring in a live-action superhero movie.

During an April appearance onstage at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, Johnson told the audience of exhibition insiders that he’d been working on the film for more than a decade. “The whole idea was, if we were going to do it, we were going to take our time and do it right. It really served us well to wait and hold and watch these other stories and these superheroes unfold,” Johnson said. “Black Adam is one of the things in my life that gets me out of bed.”

Black Adam arrives in theaters on Oct. 21.

Watch the trailer below.