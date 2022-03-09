Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’ Pushed Back 3 Months, Says Star

DC fans are going to have to wait a little longer for a pair of Dwayne Johnson films, according to the star.

Warner Bros. and New Line’s Black Adam is moving to Oct. 21 of this year, back from its original date of July 29. Johnson announced the news on Instagram, noting the film will open just before Halloween and play through the holiday season. Warner Bros. currently has another superhero film, The Flash, slated for just a few weeks later on Nov. 4.

In a twinned move, Johnson’s animated DC League of Super-Pets is moving into Black Adam’s old July 29 spot. It was previously slated for May 20.

Johnson reteams with his Jungle Cruise director, Jaume Collet-Serra, for Black Adam, which also stars Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone. It marks Johnson’s first time starring in a live-action superhero movie.

DC’s League of Super-Pets voice-stars Johnson as Krypto, Superman’s dog, and features other pets of DC superheroes who are in need of help from their four-legged friends. The voice cast also includes Keanu Reeves, Kevin Hart, John Krasinski, Kate McKinnon and more. Jared Stern and Sam Levine are co-directing the feature from Warner Bros. Animation Group.

Johnson’s Seven Bucks is producing both films.