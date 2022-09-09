Dwayne Johnson Brings ‘Black Adam’ Trailer to Rams-Bills Game

Dwayne Johnson touched down at SoFi Stadium Thursday night, with the actor bringing the new trailer for Black Adam to the Los Angeles Rams-Buffalo Bills game. The fresh look at the DC film also aired on NBC’s broadcast of Thursday Night Football.

Black Adam is a little more than a month away from its Oct. 21 release date and Johnson is ramping up promotional duties after taking the film to San Diego Comic-Con in July, where he appeared to hover above the 6,500-strong crowd.

Black Adam is Johnson’s first foray into the superhero realm, with the actor developing the project for more than a decade. It features an assortment of heroes, including Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo) and Dr. Fate (Pierce Brosnan).

Johnson plays an antihero known as Black Adam who is thousands of years old and possesses an ancient power. Johnson’s Jungle Cruise director, Jaume Collet-Serra, is directing the feature.

Black Adam will be released by Warner Bros. and New Line, which also have Shazam! Fury of the Gods following next year in March.