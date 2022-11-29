Lionsgate Sets Release Date for Horror Comedy ‘The Blackening’

Tim Story’s The Blackening for Lionsgate has a release date.

The Scream-like horror comedy about Black friends celebrating Juneteenth with a weekend getaway, only to find themselves trapped in a remote cabin and at the mercy of a twisted killer, will be released widely in theaters on June 16, 2023, or Juneteenth weekend.

Directed by Story and co-written by Tracy Oliver and Dewayne Perkins, The Blackening asks the sardonic question: If the entire cast of a horror movie is Black, who dies first? The MRC-financed pic bowed at the Toronto Film Festival as part of its midnight madness sidebar and became the subject of a bidding war.

The Blackening expands into a feature film the 2018 viral hit 3Peat comedy sketch of the same name that satirizes horror film tropes as Black friends are stuck in a cabin with a murderer. Assuming horror pics often have Black characters as the first to die, the all-Black ensemble of characters in The Blackening must use their street smarts and knowledge of horror movies to stay alive.

The film’s cast includes Antoinette Robertson, Dewayne Perkins, Sinqua Walls, Grace Byers, X Mayo, Melvin Gregg, Jermaine Fowler, Yvonne Orji and Jay Pharoah.

The film is produced by Marcei A. Brown, Jason Clark, E. Brian Dobbins, Oliver, Story and Sharla Sumpter Bridgett. Perkins serves as a co-producer, with Vicky Story as associate producer.