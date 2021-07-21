‘Black Panther’ Sequel Adds Michaela Coel

The Black Panther sequel has added multi-hyphenate Michaela Coel to its ranks, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Coel, who most recently released HBO series I May Destroy You to critical acclaim and four Emmys nominations, will join filmmaker Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is currently filming in Atlanta. It is expected that much of the cast of Marvel’s first Black Panther film, which includes Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, and Winston Duke, will return.

Coogler reworked the script following star Chadwick Boseman’s unexpected passing due to colon cancer a year ago. Nyong’o noted recently, “the way which he has reshaped the second movie is so respectful of the loss we’ve all experienced as a cast and as a world.”

The first Black Panther grossed a massive $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office. Wakanda Forever is set for a July 8, 2022 release.

Coel wrote, directed, starred in, and produced I May Destroy You. Her other onscreen credits include Black Mirror and Chewing Gum, the latter of which she also wrote based on her play Chewing Gum Dreams.