‘Black Panther,’ ‘Indiana Jones’ Sequels Push Back Release Dates

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is on the move.

Disney made a number of changes to Marvel’s upcoming slate that, for the most part, sees titles delayed by several or more months, the studio said on Monday.

That includes the Black Panther sequel, which moves from July 8, 2022 to Nov. 11, 2022.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness kicks off the reshuffling in relocating from March 25, 2022 to May 6, 2022, a date previously occupied by Thor: Love and Thunder.

Other studios wasted no time in taking advantage of the changes. Paramount quickly announced it will now launch romantic action-adventure The Lost City, starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt, on March 25, 2022, instead of April 15, 2022 (the project was previously titled The Lost City of D).

The next chapter in Marvel’s Thor series will open on July 8, the Black Panther sequel’s previous launching pad.

The Marvels moves from Nov. 11, 2022 to Feb. 17, 2023, which bumps Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to July 28, 2023.

Disney’s live-action studio also revealed that it is pushing back its untitled Indiana Jones reboot by almost a year, from July 29, 2022, to June, 30, 2023.

Studio insiders say the Marvel shifts are primarily due to various production delays, as well as finding the best dates for movies as the film industry emerges from the pandemic.

The shuffling was announced hours before the world premiere of Marvel’s Eternals, which opens in theaters Nov. 5.

10:10 a.m., Oct. 18. Updated with ‘The Lost City’ new release date.