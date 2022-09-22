‘Black Panther’ Sound Mixer Peter Devlin to Receive CAS Career Achievement Award

- Share this article on Facebook
Five-time Oscar-nominated production sound mixer Peter J. Devlin — whose credits include Black Panther and upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — will accept the Cinema Audio Society’s Career Achievement Award during the 59th CAS Awards on March 4 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.
Devlin has worked on more than 70 films and been nominated for Academy Awards for Black Panther, Transformers: Dark Side of the Moon, Transformers, Star Trek (2009) and Pearl Harbor.
He was recently elected as a Governor of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, and is a past CAS Board member. Devlin was born and raised in Belfast and started his career at the BBC.
His upcoming work includes Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Chris Pine’s directorial debut Poolman.
Devlin “is not only an extremely accomplished and sought-after production mixer of superlative skill and accolades, but he is also an active citizen of this community,” said CAS president and rerecording mixer Karol Urban in a released statement. “Peter’s continuous commitment and generosity of time to the betterment of our industry and the strengthening of our community make this honor even more special.”
Said Devlin in a released statement: “I am truly grateful to be included among the stellar group of past recipients of the Career Achievement Award. It’s especially meaningful to me to be recognized by an organization that does such important work on behalf of the sound mixing community.”
