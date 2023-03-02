‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Makes Splashy Debut on Streaming Chart

Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever made a splashy debut on Disney+, according to Nielsen’s streaming rankings.

The Marvel Studios sequel soared to the No. 3 spot on Nielsen’s all-time list of top streaming movies in a single week with 2,269 billion minutes of viewing time between Jan. 30-Feb. 5 after hitting Disney+ on Feb. 1.

Nielsen began its streaming charts in 2020.

In addition to placing high up on the all-time roster, Wakanda Forever topped Nielsen’s overall weekly chart of most-viewed programs and movies. The original Netflix pic You People, starring Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill, held steady and was No. 2 overall for the week with 1,550 billion minutes.

According to Nielsen Wakanda Forever was fueled by a diverse audience. Among viewers, 29 percent were Hispanic and 20 percent, Black.

Coogler’s Black Panther sequel — which has earned nearly $860 million at the global box office — will compete for best picture at the upcoming Academy Awards ceremony, as well as for best supporting actress (Angela Bassett).

Netflix and Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery tops Nielsen’s list of most-watched streaming movies in a week’s period with 2,886 billion minutes viewed between Dec. 26, 2022 and Jan. 1, 2023. Hocus Pocus 2, a Disney+ title, is No. 2 with 2,725 billion minutes viewed for the week of Sept. 26-Oct. 10 2022.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries. The top streaming titles for Jan. 30-Feb. 5 are below.



Nielsen Streaming Content Ratings: Film

1. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney+) 2.269 billion minutes viewed

2. You People (Netflix) 1.550 billion

3. Minions: The Rise of Gru (Netflix) 1.184 billion

4. Pamela, A Love Story (Netflix) 545 million

5. Shotgun Wedding (Netflix) 533 million

6. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (Prime Video) 360 million

7. Viking Wolf (Netflix) 320 million

8. Flushed Away (Netflix) 273 million

9. Encanto (Disney+) 237 million

10. Moana (Disney+) 236 million



Source: Nielsen Streaming Content Ratings (Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock and Netflix); U.S. viewing through television for Jan. 30-Feb. 5