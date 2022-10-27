Marvel’s ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’: First Reactions From the World Premiere

Disney and Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was unveiled at its world premiere in Hollywood on Wednesday night. The official review embargo for Wakanda Forever lifts on Nov. 8, but the social media embargo for early reactions lifted after the premiere.

Written and directed by Ryan Coogler, Wakanda Forever is a sequel to the filmmaker’s 2018 movie Black Panther and is the 30th feature film entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first Black Panther movie was a global box office and cultural phenomenon, scoring $1.35 billion in ticket sales and earning an Oscar nomination for best picture.

The long-awaited follow-up to Black Panther has been delayed by the pandemic and the tragic and surprise death of Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa/Black Panther in the MCU. Boseman died from colon cancer on Aug. 28, 2020, after a private battle with the disease for four-plus years. Coogler, as well as Marvel chief Kevin Feige, were unaware of Boseman’s illness and had prepared the sequel with the actor as the cornerstone. Coogler wrote in his remembrance of Boseman: “I spent the last year preparing, imagining and writing words for him to say, that we weren’t destined to see. It leaves me broken knowing that I won’t be able to watch another close-up of him in the monitor again or walk up to him and ask for another take.”

The Hollywood Reporter reported that in the wake of Boseman’s death, Disney/Marvel chiefs did consider recasting the character of T’Challa but decided against it for fear of a fan backlash.

Wakanda Forever features returning stars Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, Angela Bassett and Martin Freeman. The film will also be the MCU debut of newcomers Tenoch Huerta as Namor and Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams/Ironheart.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to hit theaters on Nov. 11. Clocking in with a runtime of two hours and 41 minutes, the sequel will be the second-longest title in the MCU behind Avengers: Endgame.

Until official reviews drop next week, below is a sample of reactions from the world premiere posted to social media.

Black Panther: #WakandaForever is as epic as Marvel sequels get. The story is hugely ambitious & thematically rewarding with gut-wrenching twists and turns throughout. You feel the length but it’s fun, wildly beautiful and has the best credits scene in Marvel history, no contest. pic.twitter.com/zD8nYIFKXC — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) October 27, 2022

#WakandaForever is fantastic! Coogler delivers a soulful, wondrous sequel that packs an emotional punch & effectively explores relevant world themes. A beautiful tribute to Boseman’s legacy. Letitia & Tenoch are great, & the mid-credits scene is really moving. #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/dqoSSfnTR9 — Fico (@FicoCangiano) October 27, 2022

Black Panther Wakanda Forever makes it clear how precious Chadwick Boseman and T’Challa were to the MCU. Without him, the film sometimes yearns for a heartbeat. It finds it at just the right moments, and it’s exhilarating. I can’t wait to see it again. — Erik Voss (@eavoss) October 27, 2022

Black Panther: #WakandaForever is Marvel's most poignant and powerful film to date. It's heavy and dark in the way that it needed to be, and mostly abandons the studio's trademark tone. The craft work levels up in every conceivable way, and the performances rise to the occasion. pic.twitter.com/aAK7jjRMra — Brian Davids (@PickYourBrian) October 27, 2022

Another reason I’m so impressed with #BlackPantherWakandaForever is #RyanCoogler had the impossible task of trying to make a sequel without #ChadwickBoseman & make it feel respectful but also keep the franchise going and he hit a home run. Going to be HUGE hit for @MarvelStudios. pic.twitter.com/mMd9WFjung — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) October 27, 2022

No spoilers. Wakanda Forever had so many emotions!!! It was creepy and BRU-TAL in parts. Heartbreaking and beautiful. And the fight scenes were WILD. I’m in awe of the care put into representing these cultures. #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/HHSClXcxoY — Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) October 27, 2022

WAKANDA FOREVER is a beautifully cathartic tribute to the legacy of Chadwick Boseman. Reminds us of his monumental impact & that he's truly still here with us. Great performances from Gurira, Bassett, Wright & Thorne. Huerta was INCREDIBLE. Loved Rihanna's song & Ludwig's score. pic.twitter.com/9eW6uFwP3S — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) October 27, 2022

Wakanda Forever will take you on a rollercoaster of emotions. While Chadwick’s absence is felt, the cast’s performance is phenomenal. The journey and mourning each cast goes through is felt through the film. Tons of action! Namor is fantastic. #BlackPantherWakandaForever pic.twitter.com/C4X6CicZCG — Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) October 27, 2022

#WakandaForever is outstanding. It handles loss, grief and revenge with a maturity and seriousness rarely seen in the MCU. Black Panther continues to be their crown jewel. Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett and Tenoch Huerta all bring some of the best acting I've seen all year. pic.twitter.com/ECqGxfEyFi — Lando (@orlandoenelcine) October 27, 2022

#WakandaForever's bigger in scope and scale than #BlackPanther, but its story is also one of Marvel's most intimate and heartfelt. It's definitely a Comic Book Movie, but it’s one that centers grief and the grieving process rather than superheroics and spectacle. Full review soon pic.twitter.com/MzIjwVzjBd — Charles, Witch from Mercury (@CharlesPulliam) October 27, 2022