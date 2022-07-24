Comic-Con: ‘Wakanda Forever’ Pop! Figures Coming From Funko (Exclusive)

Now that Marvel Studios brought the love and thunder to San Diego Comic-Con with its rock concert-style panel chock-full of first-looks, the company’s merchandizing partners are dropping the veil of secrecy for some product reveals.

One such partner is Funko, the pop-culture company known for its seemingly endless array of vinyl figurines and bobbleheads. Pop! Vinyl is the line most closely associated with the brand, and a massive presence on the convention floor at the San Diego Convention Center.

Funko has more than 1,000 Marvel Pops! alone and the list just got bigger with an array of new figurines and products tied to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2018 movie that will be released Nov. 11.

The Pop! figurines give fans a look at the new characters in the movie, as well as returning favorites. Classic Marvel character Namor gets his first ever Pop as does Attuma, the Altantean warlord. Ironheart and Namora are on the Pop list, too, as are fan favorites Shuri and M’Baku, among others.

The vinyl bobblehead figures range from about four inches to just over six inches in height, with the keychains being around four inches long. The figurines will be available for purchase Oct. 1 and will retail for $12. The keychains will sell for $5, while the Shuri superdeluxe figure will go for $30.

Take an exclusive first look at the figures below.

Namor Courtesy of Funko

Shuri in Sun Bird Courtesy of Funko

Ironheart MK1 Courtesy of Funko

Attuma Courtesy of Funko

M’Baku Courtesy of Funko

Queen Ramonda Courtesy of Funko

Okoye Courtesy of Funko

Namora Courtesy of Funko

Namor keychain Courtesy of Funko