‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Joins Pantheon of Long Superhero Pics at Two Hours and 41 Minutes

Ryan Coogler’s upcoming sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sports a running time of two hours and 41 minutes, according to major theater chains that have started posting information about the movie on their websites.

The film joins the pantheon of Hollywood studio superhero pics with hefty running times, and is the second-longest of any title in the Marvel Cinematic Universe behind blockbuster Avengers: Endgame. And it is 26 minutes longer than the groundbreaking Black Panther (2:15).

The fourth Avengers film ran three hours and one minute on its way to becoming the No. 2 top-grossing film of all time at the global box office, with $2.79 billion in ticket sales, not adjusted for inflation.

The Black Panther sequel certainly won’t be the longest superhero flick of 2022. Earlier this year, Matt Reeves’ The Batman, from rival DC, came in at two hours and 56 minutes. The hefty running time includes about eight minutes of credits, as with any movie.

Audiences don’t seem to be put off; like Avengers: Endgame, The Batman prospered, grossing $770.8 million despite the lingering impact of the pandemic.

Overall, the record holder for longest superhero pic is Zack Snyder’s Justice League at four hours and two minutes, although the director’s cut never played in cinemas. (The version released on the big screen was a tidy two hours.)

The running time for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which hits theaters Nov. 11, was spotted by The Direct when the time popped up on websites for Cineplex and Regal Cinemas. A movie’s running time is revealed when receiving a rating (Wakanda Forever sports a PG-13).

Disney didn’t immediately respond to request for a comment.

The runtime was needed to capture the movie’s sweeping scope, which includes portions in Wakanda, the West and the aquatic world inhabited by the antagonist, Namor (Tenoch Huerta) — while also telling the emotional story of the loss of Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa.

A slew of movies released during the pandemic have had a running time longer than two hours and 30 minutes, which automatically shaves off one show a day. No Time to Die (2:43) was the longest installment in the James Bond franchise, while Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story and Chloé Zhao’s Eternals were both two hours and 36 minutes long. Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci was two hours and 38 minutes, and his The Last Duel came in at two hours and 32 minutes.

Major exceptions include Paramount and Skydance’s Top Gun: Maverick (2:11) and Sony and Marvel’s blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home (2:28), if only by a slim margin in terms of the latter. Both movies were megahits globally, earning $1.47 billion and $1.9 billion, respectively.

Among past superhero films, the longest of Christopher Nolan’s Batman films was The Dark Knight Rises (2:44).

On the Marvel side, Eternals (2:36) was previously the second longest behind Avengers: Endgame. The Avengers was two hours and 23 minutes, while Avengers: Infinity War was two hours and 29 minutes.