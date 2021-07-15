Florence Pugh Admits to Being “That Person” Who Kept Talking During ‘Black Widow’ Premiere

Florence Pugh would like to issue an apology to anyone who attended the London premiere of Black Widow.

As the 25-year-old actress revealed on Wednesday’s Late Night With Seth Meyers, she was “that person” who talked throughout the entire film.

Pugh had a good excuse, though: She was attempting to walk her mom through the complexities of the Marvel cinematic universe.

“Unless you watch these movies and you’re invested in them, you don’t know that there are different universes and that there are different superheroes connected to different universes,” Pugh told Meyers, hilariously noting that her grandmother has been calling her Superwoman for the past year. “I’m like, ‘I wish, but no, I’m Yelena, an equally cool badass.'”

To prevent any similar confusion during the Black Widow screening in London, Pugh insisted on keeping her mom in the loop—even if it meant tapping her shoulder every few minutes.

“She wasn’t asking, but I kept on leaning over and being like, ‘so she’s a real, real baddie and he’s really nasty, and he’s done all these bad things to these women,'” Pugh recalled. “And then something else would happen and I’d be like, ‘so the reason why that’s funny is because four movies ago…'”

Before long, she realized she had become “that person that’s now talking during the entire screening.”

Pugh seemingly dialed it down, but as anyone who’s seen Black Widow can understand, she couldn’t help but inform the audience of what was to come after the film ended.

“I was the person who was like, ‘Everybody sit down, there’s a post-credits scene!'” she explained. “It was me that did that!”

Watch the rest of Pugh’s Late Night With Seth Meyers interview below.