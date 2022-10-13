Minka Kelly, Dermot Mulroney, Maggie Grace to Star in Thriller ‘Blackwater Lane,’ Based on B.A. Paris Novel ‘The Breakdown’

Minka Kelly (Euphoria, Titans), Maggie Grace (Fear The Walking Dead, Taken) and Dermot Mulroney (My Best Friend’s Wedding, The Family Stone, Shooting Stars) are set to star in the psychological thriller Blackwater Lane, based on the New York Times and Sunday Times bestselling book The Breakdown by British author B.A. Paris.

The film marks the first adaptation of one of Paris’ books and has now started shooting in the U.K.

Jeff Celentano (The Hill, Glass Jaw) directs the psychological thriller with supernatural elements that tells the story of a woman, played by Kelly, who drives by a stranded motorist later revealed to have been murdered. After a series of terrifying events, the woman becomes convinced she is the killer’s next victim while her husband, played by Mulroney, and her best friend, played by Grace, worry about her sanity.

Elizabeth Fowler (Official Secrets, Devil’s Knot), Warren Ostergard (The Hill, Agent Game) and Lucinda Thakrar (Confession, A Little Bit of Light) are producing. 13 Films is handling worldwide sales, with Greg Schenz and Tannaz Anisi executive producing. Oleg Shardin is also executive producing. Alex Lane is co-producing.

The film is fully financed by executive producer Ron Cundy and Kompros Films, with executive producer Phil Hunt of HeadGear and executive producer Norman Merry of LipSync.

“Blackwater Lane is an intelligent female-driven thriller set in the British countryside with lots of layers and a very modern twist,” said Fowler. “I am hugely excited to work with Jeff, Minka, Maggie and Dermot on B.A. Paris’ chilling, entertaining and adrenaline-fueled story that I think will engage audiences worldwide.”

Kelly is repped by Gersh and Artists First and Grace is repped by Gersh and Mosaic. Mulroney is repped by Paradigm and Luber Roklin. B.A. Paris is repped by Sheila David and Darley Anderson Books.