Ridley Scott Says Pilots for ‘Blade Runner,’ ‘Alien’ TV Spin-Offs Are Written

Ridley Scott has spoken publicly, for the first time, about the upcoming Blade Runner TV series spin-off.

The veteran director told the BBC’s flagship radio news program Today that development was well underway, suggesting that it was being earmarked as a 10-part series. “We have already written the pilot for Blade Runner and the bible,” he said. “So we’re already presenting Blade Runner as a TV show, probably the first 10 hours.”

Scott also confirmed that Alien was getting a “similar” TV spin-off.

“Alien is now being written for pilot,” he said, adding that the 8-10 hour bible was also being put together. First announced back in December and commissioned by FX, the Alien TV series has Noah Hawley attached as showrunner. There is no news yet on where Blade Runner is being set up.

Speaking about his latest film, House of Gucci, the 83-year-old hit back at the criticism from Patrizia Gucci in April that the MGM film was “stealing the identity of a family to make a profit to increase the income of the Hollywood system.”

Said Scott: “It was about murder. They forget: He was murdered. One of the brothers went to jail for tax evasion. So don’t talk to me about making a profit. Are you kidding? When you do that you tend to become public domain.”

Asked about the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the western Rust, Scott said that he had live ammunition anywhere near his productions.

“I don’t know what a real gun or real ammunition was doing on the goddamned set,” he said. “Someone should get in trouble for that. Absolutely crazy. You never have any live ammunition near the set.”

Scott said that he often uses guns that have a solid barrel. “You get a click and a recoil, but nothing will happen. You can put a cap in it, but it’s not a blank.”

After a year in which he’s had both The Last Duel and House of Gucci, next up for Scott is the Apple TV+ feature Kitbag, his biopic of Napoleon Bonaparte that will reunite him with his Gladiator star Joaquin Phoenix as the French military leader and The Last Duel‘s Jodie Comer as his wife Josephine. Scott confirmed the film will start shooting Jan. 15. “It’s a monster,” he said.