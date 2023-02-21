Blair Underwood, Finn Wittrock, Victoria Pedretti, Isha Blaaker Join Ava DuVernay’s ‘Caste’ Film Adaptation

Blair Underwood, Finn Wittrock, Victoria Pedretti, Isha Blaaker, Leonardo Nam, Donna Mills and Emily Yancy have been added to the ensemble cast for Ava DuVernay’s latest film, the adaptation of Pulitzer Prize winner Isabel Wilkerson’s Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.

They join a cast that already includes Aunjanue Ellis in the lead role, plus Vera Farmiga, Niecy Nash, Nick Offerman, Jon Bernthal, Audra McDonald and Connie Nielson. Writer-director DuVernay is producing Caste alongside Paul Garnes of Array Filmworks.

Wilkerson’s nonfiction book is told through multiple real-life stories and examines how America, throughout its history, has been shaped by a caste system, or a human hierarchy that dates back generations, but still affects the present.

Underwood worked with DuVernay on the limited series When They See Us, and his credits include Showtime’s Three Women and Netflix’s Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madame CJ Walker. Pedretti is best known for her role as Love Quinn in the Netflix series You, as well as The Haunting of Bly Manor and The Haunting of Hill House.

Wittrock is a two-time Emmy nominee for American Horror Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace and American Horror Story. Nam has credits that include HBO’s Westworld, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift and Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2.

Yancy has credits that include Sharp Objects, Nine Months and Cotton Comes to Harlem. Blaaker appeared in HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant and AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. Mills is best known for her role as Abby Ewing on the TV series Knots Landing.

Caste is being shot in Savannah, Georgia, and Berlin, Germany, with the cameras continuing to roll in Delhi, India.