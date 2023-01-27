Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Set to Star in Sony’s ‘It Ends With Us’ Adaptation

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni will star opposite each other in Sony’s adaptation of It Ends With Us, based on Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Baldoni is set to direct and executive produce the film through his Wayfarer Studios banner, alongside his partner, Andrew Calof. Lively, Hoover and Steve Sarowitz will also serve as EPs on the project, with Alex Saks producing for Saks Picture Company, along with Wayfarer’s Jamey Heath.

Christy Hall, who most recently co-wrote Netflix series I Am Not Okay With This, penned the screenplay and will also produce.

According to the book’s synopsis, It Ends With Us “follows a girl named Lily who has just moved and is ready to start her life after college. Lily then meets a guy named Ryle and she falls for him. As she is developing feelings for Ryle, Atlas, her first love, reappears and challenges the relationship between Lily and Ryle.”

The novel was released in 2016 but became a “BookTok” phenomenon in 2021, with more than two billion views on its TikTok hashtag. Its popularity has made Hoover the best-selling novelist in the United States, with more than 20 million books sold. She also wrote six of 2022’s top 10 best-sellers.

Baldoni’s interest in the book dates back to 2019 when he and Wayfarer Studios optioned the rights to adapt it for the big screen. Since then, he’s been working closely with the author, who is consulting on the film.

Lively, who is also set to star in the sequel to the Paul Feig-directed A Simple Favor, is represented by WME, Entertainment 360 and Sloane Offer. Baldoni, known for acting in CW’s Jane the Virgin and who last directed the music-centric Disney+ feature Clouds, is repped by WME and Jonesworks.