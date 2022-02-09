Bleecker Street Acquires ‘Mafia Mamma’ Action Comedy

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Bleecker Street has taken the North American rights to Catherine Hardwicke’s action-comedy Mafia Mamma, to star Toni Collette, Monica Bellucci and Rob Huebel.
The movie, to start production in May 2022 in Italy, follows a suburban American woman who inherits her grandfather’s mafia empire and exceeds all expectations as the new head of the family business, including her own. Collette plays Kristin, whose only son wants to leave college, her boss is a sexist pig and she caught her unsuccessful musician husband (Huebel) cheating with a groupie.
That’s when a life-changing phone call comes from Bianca, played by Bellucci, her estranged grandfather’s trusted consigliere who tells her he is dead and she must attend the funeral in Italy. Guided by Bianca, Kristin takes the reins of the organization to find out what she is made of.
Mafia Mamma is produced by Collette’s Vocab Films, IDEA(L) and New Sparta Production, and is based on an original idea by French novelist, screenwriter and filmmaker Amanda Sthers. Debbie Jhoon and Michael J. Feldman penned the screenplay.
The film will reunite Hardwicke, Collette and New Sparta’s Christopher Simon, who previously worked together on the comedy Miss You Already. Drew Barrymore. Andrew Karpen and Kent Sanderson from Bleecker Street are executive producers.
The film acquisition deal was brokered between Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy of Bleecker Street with CAA Media Finance. Cornerstone is handling international sales.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Heat Vision
Russell Crowe Joins Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Sony Marvel Movie ‘Kraven the Hunter’ (Exclusive)
-
Regina Hall
Athena Film Festival Reveals 2022 Lineup Including N.Y. Premiere of ‘The Janes’ Abortion Doc and Regina Hall Starrer ‘Master’
-
Morgan Freeman
Berlin: Morgan Freeman, Josh Hutcherson to Lead Time-Bending Sci-Fi Thriller ’57 Seconds’
-
-
Representation in Hollywood
USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative Launches $25K Accelerator for Female Film Students of Color
-