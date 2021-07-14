Bleecker Street, ShivHans Acquire Helen Mirren’s ‘Golda’ Thriller

Bleecker Street and ShivHans Pictures have nabbed the U.S. rights to Golda, Guy Nattiv’s biopic thriller of Israel’s only female prime minister, to be played by Helen Mirren.

The pre-buy comes as the film, set during the Yom Kippur war in 1973, will shoot during October in Europe. Golda, based on a screenplay by Nicholas Martin, will focus on the 1973 conflict when Egypt, Syria and Jordan launched a surprise attack on Israel to reclaim territory lost during the Six-Day War in 1967, and the decisions made by Meir amid infighting from her all-male cabinet.

“History recalls Meir gracefully accepted her role as political scapegoat for the Yom Kippur War, and, in revisiting her story, Golda intimately draws the cinema audience up-close and personal to a globally influential woman facing the pressure of saving her people and, in never shying away from her own failings, acting with the utmost humanity,” producer Michael Kuhn (Florence Foster Jenkins, The Duchess) of Qwerty Films said in a statement.

ICM Partners and CAA Media Finance negotiated the U.S. presale for Kuhn, with Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy of Bleecker Street and Julie Goldstein of ShivHans. Andrew Karpen of Bleecker Street and Shivani Rawat of ShivHans Pictures will executive produce Golda.

Embankment has also wrapped multiple pre-sales in international territories. Mirren is represented by CAA. Nattiv and Martin are represented by ICM Partners.