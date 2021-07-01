Bleecker Street Snaps Up James McAvoy, Sharon Horgan Lockdown Comedy ‘Together’

Bleecker Street has landed North American rights to Together, the British pandemic-era comedy drama starring James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan.

Directed by Emmy-winning filmmaking Stephen Daldry (The Crown, Billy Elliot) and written by Dennis Kelly (Utopia, The Third Day), Together is set in the U.K. in the first days of the COVID-19 lockdown in early 2020, and follows a husband and wife who hate each other, but are forced to revaluate themselves and their relationship while stuck inside together.

“Stephen Daldry has brought together two of the most engaging performers to bring to life the story of a family going through what we all went through over the last year,” said Andrew Karpen, Bleecker Street CEO. “The biting comedy, the never-ending uncertainty and the intense frustration of being stuck in quarantine are at the heart of Daldry’s finely attuned film about the complexity and importance of human connections.”

A BBC Film presentation of a Shoebox Films and Sonia Friedman production, Together is being produced by Guy Heeley and Sonia Friedman. Bleecker Street is planning a theatrical release on August 27, with a VOD rollout in September.

“Dennis Kelly’s urgent and universal story is so timely we want to get it to North American audiences as wide as possible and as quickly as possible,” said Heeley and Friedman. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with our friends at Bleecker Street in rolling out this emotionally charged film this summer and spotlighting James and Sharon’s hysterically funny and poignant performances and Stephen’s pin sharp direction.”

The deal was brokered between Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy of Bleecker Street with Endeavor Content on behalf of the filmmakers.