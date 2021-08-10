Bleecker Street Nabs Megan Mullally, Sarah Cooper’s ‘Summering’ Drama

Bleecker Street and Stage 6 Films have picked up the worldwide rights to James Ponsoldt’s coming of age film Summering, now in production.

The film stars Lia Barnett, Lake Bell, Sarah Cooper, Ashley Madekwe, Madalen Mills, Megan Mullally, Eden Grace Redfield and Sanai Victoria. Written by Ponsoldt and Benjamin Percy, Summering portrays best friends Mari, Dina, Lola and Daisy making the most of their last summer weekend and facing a startling discovery as they revisit a favorite haunt.

Instead of calling the police or telling their parents, they take matters into their own hands to solve a mystery that takes them on a life-changing adventure. Bleecker Street will release Summering in the U.S., with a summer 2022 release anticipated.

Stage 6 Films, a subsidiary of Sony Pictures Entertainment, is handling international rights. The film is produced by P. Jennifer Dana, Peter Block and Ponsoldt. Andrew Karpen and Kent Sanderson of Bleecker Street are executive producers, while Elizabeth Grave oversees the project for Stage 6 Films.

Bleecker Street recently released the Sundance comedy Dream Horse, starring Toni Collette and Damian Lewis, the Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci film Supernova and Military Wives with Sharon Horgan.

The deal was brokered between Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy of Bleecker Street and with UTA negotiating for the filmmakers.