BloodList Puts Focus on Best Horror and Dark Genre Scripts of the Year

The BloodList has arrived in time for Halloween.
The annual list honors the best unproduced horror and dark genre film and pilot scripts. The list, now in its 14th year, has previously highlighted such projects as Arrival, Birdbox and Severance, which is now a popular Apple TV+ series.
Along with this year’s list, organizers Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Village Roadshow Pictures announced they will develop Sophia Baratti’s My House for the screen. In addition, the 2020 BloodList title Little India has been put into development with filmmakers M.A.Y.O., a duo made up of Priya Sanghvi and Dan Scott Goldstein, helming.
“The quality of this year’s list absolutely blows me away. We’re so incredibly happy and proud to elevate a new generation of horror voices using the BloodList platform,” said list founder Kailey Marsh of Brillstein.
“The BloodList is exceptionally valuable for its ability to spotlight scripts from outside the traditional Hollywood ecosystem,” said Village Roadshow film executives Jillian Apfelbaum and Tristen Tuckfield. “Each of this year’s selections is excellent and deserving of the attention and accolades that will inevitably follow. We’re especially thrilled to collaborate with Sophia and her film My House.”
Find the list below, and read the scripts here.
THE ALLERDALE BUS TRAGEDY
Writer: Taylor Foreman-Niko
Logline: After the death of her estranged mother, Grace Sutter returns to her hometown of Allerdale, infamous for a horrific bus crash that killed over 40 people. When Grace discovers a link between a decades-old disappearance and the crash, she investigates, with devastatingly personal results.
Genre: Horror
ALMA’S GRAVE
Writer: Lizz Marshall
Logline: After killing his pregnant mistress, a man is tormented into insanity as he’s trapped in a cabin with her antagonistic spirit.
Genre: Horror/Psychological Thriller
BLACK BOOK (Pilot)
Writer: Cory Marciel
Logline: A FBI agent with a tragic past and an adventurer from the family who created it must band together to track down the missing pages of a cursed book, hoping to destroy it before it destroys the world.
Genre: Horror
THE HARVEST (Pilot)
Writer: Caroline Glenn
Logline: In a town kept alive in the wake of a global climate disaster by devout adherence to a yearly harvest ritual, a young woman with a devastating secret must fight off the dangerous accusations of her community as it threatens to collapse into chaos.
Genre: Folk Horror
THE HORSE KILLERS
Writers: Ben Hurst, Josh Flanagan
Logline: In the dying days of the Pony Express, a family is besieged at their remote Wyoming outpost by a pack of feral, frontier marauders unlike anything the west has known.
Genres: Thriller, Western, Horror, Action
THE LOCK-IN
Writer: Maalik Evans
Logline: Four years after narrowly surviving a violent encounter, a troubled teenager attempts to move on with his life, but a terrorizing figure from his past resurfaces at a high school event.
Genre: Horror / Thriller
MY HOUSE
Writer: Sophia Baratti
Logline: A delinquent teenager is forced into a game of cat and mouse at a party after accidentally stumbling across his classmate’s murdered family. Inspired by a true crime.
Genre: Crime/Thriller/Horror
THE ONES WHO STAY
Writer: Jef Burnham
Logline: A stifled small town woman searches for her long-missing daughter who she suspects was taken by a creature of local legend.
Genre: Horror/Thriller
SNATCHED (Pilot)
Writer: Ava Anderson
Logline: A teenage girl and a parasitic alien living inside her head must work together to stop an evil invasion of body snatchers while navigating the hardships of high school, loss, acceptance, and growing up.
Genre: Horror Comedy / Sci-Fi
THE WOOD IN THE WINDOW (Short story)
Writer: Charlene Clarke-Todoruk
Logline: The wood in the window won’t be enough this time. It never was.
Genre: Horror
