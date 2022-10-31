BloodList Puts Focus on Best Horror and Dark Genre Scripts of the Year

The BloodList has arrived in time for Halloween.

The annual list honors the best unproduced horror and dark genre film and pilot scripts. The list, now in its 14th year, has previously highlighted such projects as Arrival, Birdbox and Severance, which is now a popular Apple TV+ series.

Along with this year’s list, organizers Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Village Roadshow Pictures announced they will develop Sophia Baratti’s My House for the screen. In addition, the 2020 BloodList title Little India has been put into development with filmmakers M.A.Y.O., a duo made up of Priya Sanghvi and Dan Scott Goldstein, helming.

“The quality of this year’s list absolutely blows me away. We’re so incredibly happy and proud to elevate a new generation of horror voices using the BloodList platform,” said list founder Kailey Marsh of Brillstein.

“The BloodList is exceptionally valuable for its ability to spotlight scripts from outside the traditional Hollywood ecosystem,” said Village Roadshow film executives Jillian Apfelbaum and Tristen Tuckfield. “Each of this year’s selections is excellent and deserving of the attention and accolades that will inevitably follow. We’re especially thrilled to collaborate with Sophia and her film My House.”

Find the list below, and read the scripts here.

THE ALLERDALE BUS TRAGEDY

Writer: Taylor Foreman-Niko

Logline: After the death of her estranged mother, Grace Sutter returns to her hometown of Allerdale, infamous for a horrific bus crash that killed over 40 people. When Grace discovers a link between a decades-old disappearance and the crash, she investigates, with devastatingly personal results.

Genre: Horror

ALMA’S GRAVE

Writer: Lizz Marshall

Logline: After killing his pregnant mistress, a man is tormented into insanity as he’s trapped in a cabin with her antagonistic spirit.

Genre: Horror/Psychological Thriller

BLACK BOOK (Pilot)

Writer: Cory Marciel

Logline: A FBI agent with a tragic past and an adventurer from the family who created it must band together to track down the missing pages of a cursed book, hoping to destroy it before it destroys the world.

Genre: Horror

THE HARVEST (Pilot)

Writer: Caroline Glenn

Logline: In a town kept alive in the wake of a global climate disaster by devout adherence to a yearly harvest ritual, a young woman with a devastating secret must fight off the dangerous accusations of her community as it threatens to collapse into chaos.

Genre: Folk Horror

THE HORSE KILLERS

Writers: Ben Hurst, Josh Flanagan

Logline: In the dying days of the Pony Express, a family is besieged at their remote Wyoming outpost by a pack of feral, frontier marauders unlike anything the west has known.

Genres: Thriller, Western, Horror, Action

THE LOCK-IN

Writer: Maalik Evans

Logline: Four years after narrowly surviving a violent encounter, a troubled teenager attempts to move on with his life, but a terrorizing figure from his past resurfaces at a high school event.

Genre: Horror / Thriller

MY HOUSE

Writer: Sophia Baratti

Logline: A delinquent teenager is forced into a game of cat and mouse at a party after accidentally stumbling across his classmate’s murdered family. Inspired by a true crime.

Genre: Crime/Thriller/Horror

THE ONES WHO STAY

Writer: Jef Burnham

Logline: A stifled small town woman searches for her long-missing daughter who she suspects was taken by a creature of local legend.

Genre: Horror/Thriller

SNATCHED (Pilot)

Writer: Ava Anderson

Logline: A teenage girl and a parasitic alien living inside her head must work together to stop an evil invasion of body snatchers while navigating the hardships of high school, loss, acceptance, and growing up.

Genre: Horror Comedy / Sci-Fi

THE WOOD IN THE WINDOW (Short story)

Writer: Charlene Clarke-Todoruk

Logline: The wood in the window won’t be enough this time. It never was.

Genre: Horror