J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot, Imax Partner on ‘The Blue Angels’ Documentary

J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Imax have partnered on The Blue Angels, a feature documentary about the storied U.S. Navy and Marine Corp. flight squadron.

The film will follow the legendary aviator team from the cockpit and through intense training and aerial artistry shows and will show veterans on the team who take their final flights.

“This film marks a new beginning for Imax’s pioneering filmmaking, as the first in a next generation of Imax documentaries combining the best in image capture technology and contemporary narrative storytelling,” John Turner, head of documentaries for Imax, said in a statement on Friday.

The giant screen exhibitor got its start in making films for museums, science centers and other institutional partners before Imax branched out into digitally remastering and screening Hollywood tentpoles on its large format screens after they were often shot using its proprietary cameras.

Glen Powell, Zipper Bros Films and Dolphin Entertainment are also producing The Blue Angels, which will be shot using Imax cameras. The film, slated for release in late 2023, will be directed and edited by Paul Crowder (UFO).

The producer credits are shared by Glen Zipper, Mark Monroe, Sean Stuart, Rob Stone and Greg Wooldridge. Abrams, Hannah Minghella and Bad Robot Productions will also produce, as will Glen Powell, star of Top Gun: Maverick. Dolphin Entertainment is co-financing the film with Imax.

“Bad Robot has been so lucky to collaborate with Imax for years, and there isn’t a project we’ve been more excited about doing together than our very first feature documentary, The Blue Angels. The creative team is incredible, the subject matter thrilling, and it feels so fitting that a film about the very best of the best will be shot in the most exceptional cinematic format available,” Abrams, Bad Robot’s co-CEO, said in his own statement.

CAA Media Finance brokered the deal for The Blue Angels.