‘Blue Beetle’ First Reactions Are In: “My Favorite Post-Nolan DC Film”

The first reactions to Blue Beetle are in.

Fans and influencers are tweeting their impressions of the newest superhero title and the general takeway is this: Blue Beetle is a surprisingly solid superhero origin story with a winning performance by star Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai) and plenty of heart, humor, and a warm embrace of Latin culture.

The new film, directed by Angel Manuel Soto, stars Maridueña as Jaime Reyes, who gains superpowered armor following an interaction with an alien scarab. It’s DC’s first film to center on a Latino superhero and the second-to-last project from DC’s old guard before James Gunn and Peter Safran took the reins (there’s still Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom coming in December). DC certainly hopes will break the superhero fatigue glut and perform better than the recent disappointment of The Flash.

Given that the following are not official film critic reviews, they should be taken with some skepticism as first reactions tend to skew positive (just read The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of hyperventilating The Flash reactions — “among the best superhero films ever made” — from CinemaCon for a sense of how such tweets sometimes age poorly).

Happy to report @angelmanuelsoto's #BlueBeetle was so much better than I expected. He's added his own flavor to the superhero genre by having the film focus on a tight-knit family and Latino culture. It’s fun, extremely funny, and he got away with a few jokes that floored me. pic.twitter.com/TA6I5a9sGl — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) August 11, 2023

Happy to finally share #BlueBeetle is everything I hoped it would be! @angelmanuelsoto filled the film with the heart of Latin Culture and focused on the importance of family and believing in yourself against all odds. It’s the best film to come out of the DCU since Wonder Woman! pic.twitter.com/uG7hKg7ttG — Vanessa D. (@BriteandBubbly) August 11, 2023

Blue Beetle is one of the best movies of DC’s modern era. Right up there with the first Wonder Woman movie. Fun. Emotional. Culturally significant. Extremely funny. I was blown away. Jaime Reyes absolutely deserves to be a part of the new DCU. pic.twitter.com/QdWopO5Vtv — David Betancourt (@adcfanboy) August 11, 2023

#BlueBeetle is a MASSIVE win for DC & an electric introduction to the first hero of the DCU. Xolo Maridueña's charismatic star making performance confidently anchors this intimate synthwave journey of family, heritage, & purpose. A fresh and endearing spin on the origin story! pic.twitter.com/BlpXS2iKFl — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) August 11, 2023

#BlueBeetle stands out from previous DC entries & its mostly due to the Latin flavor, let's be real. It's funny, emotional & the action scenes w BB are amazing! The cast is beautiful, but Maridueña & López SHINE. Can't wait to see more! Congrats al BORI @angelmanuelsoto LFG!! 💙 pic.twitter.com/Uh90ETdNXG — Genesis O'Neill (@genesisoneill) August 11, 2023

#BlueBeetle is my favorite post-Nolan DC film.



It’s an action packed, highly entertaining superhero story about family…& there’s nothing more important than family.



The film is unique in that it lovingly & unabashedly shares the Reyes family’s Mexican culture. @bluebeetle 🧵 pic.twitter.com/o6Q9kUrbeC — POC Culture (@POCculture) August 11, 2023

#BlueBeetle is a heartfelt and enjoyable addition to the DC universe. A phenomenal cast with charismatic characters and an intriguing plot. The representativity means a lot and it’s great to see. Xolo as the lead is simply amazing and can’t wait for more of him.



Review soon. pic.twitter.com/Izg8BHh43u — The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) August 11, 2023

First off, yes, it's very cool that this film is centered around the hispanic community.

The best parts of this film are Jaime and the bond he has with his family. Scenes with his father hit the most.

On the negative side, you do have a fairly cookie cutter film outside of that. — Ryan 'All Day News' Anderson (@Ryans_Ramblings) August 11, 2023

The trailer:

The official description: “Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero BLUE.”

Blue Beetle was initially slated to be an HBO Max release back when DC was planning to make a string of movies for the streaming service that’s since been rebranded Max.

Gunn confirmed on the Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum podcast that Blue Beetle is “the first DCU character” and that “the first full DCU movie is Superman.”

While Maridueña told THR last year: “The family aspect to this movie and to the character is inherent to the comics and so special. The family we’ve been able to create in the movie — the mom, dad, uncle, sister, grandmother — I feel like that aspect of being a superhero hasn’t been tapped into a ton.”

Blue Beetle hits theaters Aug. 18.